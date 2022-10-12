Read full article on original website
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges Wednesday that leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Myanmar's junta on Wednesday jailed a Japanese journalist arrested while filming an anti-coup protest for three more years for violating immigration law, a diplomatic source told AFP. The sentence came on the same day a closed junta court handed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi another six years in prison for corruption, according to a source with knowledge of the case, taking the Nobel laureate's total jail time to 26 years. Toru Kubota, 26, who was detained in July and jailed for seven years last week, was sentenced to an additional "three years imprisonment", a diplomatic source at Japan's embassy said, citing the journalist's lawyer.
(Reuters) -A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The 77-year-old Nobel laureate, a figurehead of opposition to military rule, faces charges for at least...
Assailants fatally shoot Hindu man in Kashmir
Assailants have fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man in violence police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region
