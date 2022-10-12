Read full article on original website
Sports Extra: Friday, October 14 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Minden 43, Gothenburg 14. York 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
Kearney FFA advisor teaching students business basics of floriculture
KEARNEY, NEB. — New business opportunities may bloom from high school ag classes that go beyond corn and cows. We normally think of FFA as teaching animal science and crops, but this is a little different. Kearney High Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Sheridan Swotek said she’s passing the...
Gothenburg Public Schools debuts brand new $100,000 fitness center
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — On Thursday morning, students at the Gothenburg Public Schools (GPS) said hello to their brand new state-of-the-art fitness center. Earlier this year, the school received the good news that they were recipients of a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National...
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms
KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
Program teaches elementary students financial literacy
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s the only program of its kind in the Kearney Public School District. Emerson Elementary has teamed up with Trius Federal Credit Union for what they call their “banking program.”. Every Wednesday, Emerson students, kindergarten through fifth grade, have the opportunity to bring in...
Local businesses learn what to do during active shooter emergency
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Police Department (KPD) sat down Wednesday with multiple businesses to have a meeting focused on how businesses could protect themselves under an active shooter emergency. Around 30 businesses heard from a KPD active shooter...
Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm
An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
Local health departments take on winter COVID surge
KEARNEY, NEB. — While seems as though the majority of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, health departments are continuing to keep a close eye on the disease. Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) urges caution as the colder months move in. “We would anticipate a surge in...
