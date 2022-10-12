ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

NebraskaTV

Kearney FFA advisor teaching students business basics of floriculture

KEARNEY, NEB. — New business opportunities may bloom from high school ag classes that go beyond corn and cows. We normally think of FFA as teaching animal science and crops, but this is a little different. Kearney High Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Sheridan Swotek said she’s passing the...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Gothenburg Public Schools debuts brand new $100,000 fitness center

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — On Thursday morning, students at the Gothenburg Public Schools (GPS) said hello to their brand new state-of-the-art fitness center. Earlier this year, the school received the good news that they were recipients of a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National...
GOTHENBURG, NE
NebraskaTV

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms

KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Program teaches elementary students financial literacy

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s the only program of its kind in the Kearney Public School District. Emerson Elementary has teamed up with Trius Federal Credit Union for what they call their “banking program.”. Every Wednesday, Emerson students, kindergarten through fifth grade, have the opportunity to bring in...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Local businesses learn what to do during active shooter emergency

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Police Department (KPD) sat down Wednesday with multiple businesses to have a meeting focused on how businesses could protect themselves under an active shooter emergency. Around 30 businesses heard from a KPD active shooter...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm

An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
ALMA, NE
NebraskaTV

Local health departments take on winter COVID surge

KEARNEY, NEB. — While seems as though the majority of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, health departments are continuing to keep a close eye on the disease. Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) urges caution as the colder months move in. “We would anticipate a surge in...
KEARNEY, NE
