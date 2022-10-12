ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Grand Island Senior High Esports growing in popularity

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High has put together a team for Esports that competes against other schools. The program hopes to give high schoolers opportunities for other extracurricular activities and the chance to pursue scholarships for college Esports teams. Jaylyn Jensen, a senior in the program, said he would like to pursue Esports after high school.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Gothenburg Public Schools debuts brand new $100,000 fitness center

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — On Thursday morning, students at the Gothenburg Public Schools (GPS) said hello to their brand new state-of-the-art fitness center. Earlier this year, the school received the good news that they were recipients of a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National...
GOTHENBURG, NE
NebraskaTV

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney, NE
North Platte, NE
Kearney, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

City of Holdrege gives update on water tower maintenance

HOLDREGE, Neb. — The City of Holdrege is continuing the process of maintaining their water tower, and those who live there may notice some changes as they complete the maintenance. The city said that those who live near the water tower may smell or even taste chlorine in the...
HOLDREGE, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Unk
NebraskaTV

UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms

KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

LGBTSA club to make mural for community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club has been granted $10,000 for a mural that encompasses the community. The mural will be an inclusive design that represents students across the state and city. The group wants to see rural communities show support in pride groups and attend more events to be involved and gain knowledge of the community.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Minden man charged with assaulting Mosaic patient

MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a patient while employed at Mosaic in Axtell. Jack Rodriguez, 23, is charged in Kearney County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest affidavit, a Kearney County Sheriff’s Deputy received an intake...
MINDEN, NE
#Hornets#Unk Athletics#Nebraska Kearney#Middle Bailee Sterling#The Blue Gold#The Viaero Event Center
NebraskaTV

Local businesses learn what to do during active shooter emergency

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Police Department (KPD) sat down Wednesday with multiple businesses to have a meeting focused on how businesses could protect themselves under an active shooter emergency. Around 30 businesses heard from a KPD active shooter...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Imagination Bacon sizzles for books

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The United Way is hosting another Imagination Bacon event this year. The event features beer and wine samples, but the main attraction is the bacon inspired appetizers. A silent auction will also take place and all of the proceeds of the event go toward Imagination Library to help children build a library of their own.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons

A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Local health departments take on winter COVID surge

KEARNEY, NEB. — While seems as though the majority of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, health departments are continuing to keep a close eye on the disease. Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) urges caution as the colder months move in. “We would anticipate a surge in...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island City Council vote on salary for police evidence techs postponed

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island City Council was scheduled to vote on the consideration of approving salary ordinance Tuesday night, but the agenda item was pulled. The ordinance would help put more money into salary positions, like an evidence tech for the city's police department. GIPD said the resources are needed as the department needs additional officers to log evidence for trials and crimes.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Alma woman pleads guilty to federal charge of selling stolen firearm

An Alma woman facing a federal charge for selling two stolen firearms has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Erin Gehrig, 40, pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm. Court records say that on April 23, 2021, Gehrig’s uncle reported a burglary at his home in...
ALMA, NE

