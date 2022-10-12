PALM BEACH, Fla. - October 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Consumers have been hit with thousands of dollars in illegal buyout fees from car dealers. Many are being reimbursed for these unexpected charges and compensated for statutory damages. Newhart Legal, PA Attorney Darren Newhart has recovered more than $130,000 for consumers across Florida and is filing additional cases based on the response to local media reports in south Florida.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO