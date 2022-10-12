Imparting Children the Wonderful Gift of Emotional Intelligence, ‘Penny Panda and the Gift of Possibility’ to Go Live on Kickstarter

Read full article on original website
The Number One Festive Gift For Children Has Been Revealed – Flying Pig Home & Gift
Flying Pig Home & Gift has revealed what their customers believe to be the best festive gift to buy children. A one-stop shop for quality products and accessories has today solved the problem that every parent has at Xmas, and that is what to buy their children. Flying Pig Home & Gift (https://flyingpighomeandgift.store/) which sells everything from gadgets, and fashion, to pet supplies asked their customers what is the perfect gift to buy for children and now the popular online store has revealed the answer.
KIDS・
A purpose led journey of true global impact
Marisa Padilla is one of those individuals who lights up a room, leaves you with a feeling of increase and always goes above and beyond. As an international speaker and successful entrepreneur Marisa is making such a positive impact on the world. When we talked to Marisa, she had the following to say...
What's Worth Reading this Autumn 2022?
They say autumn is the true booklover's season—something exciting about getting lost in story after story as the air turns crisp and the leaves turn golden red. Literary Today magazine's volume 3 shares new book titles which you can cozy up with during fall. “We breathe life to your...
PawPang – Making Pet Parenting Easy By Introducing Unique And High-Quality Booster Pads For Dogs Offered At Affordable Rates
The company designed high-end booster pads for dogs to overcome wetting incidents. PawPang, a well-recognized online store in South Korea, is established to make parenting easy and fun for pet owners and free them from the stress of wetting incidents. The dog diaper booster pads are made for all types of dog breeds and can be used for multiple purposes both indoors and outdoors and are most suitable for long-distance travelling. By absorbing excess moisture from the pet’s diapers, the reformed booster pad dog diapers allow their owners to enjoy restful moments without worrying about leaking.
PETS・
Sun West - Empathy in Action for Autism
BUENA PARK, Calif. - October 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Sun West Mortgage is committed to helping the largest autism nonprofit, Talk About Curing Autism (TACA), in its effort to reach more families in need. Sun West announced it is a proud sponsor of the National TACA Conference, which returns in...
Making Positive Changes; Is it Really Possible by Just Changing Yourself from Within?
Energy is everything and everything is energy. Separation is an illusion that we are taught to believe. We’re not separate at all. We are all connected in every way, shape and form. Whatever we do affects those around us, therefore, everything that they do affects people around them, which can impact you.
Young country diary: Grandma’s favourite walk was to see the herons
Today I felt ready to go on Grandma’s walk. Mum thought it would help me. Grandma died suddenly last month. Her favourite walk was Berry’s Den, which is a beautiful, wooded area on an estate. We would walk through together at least once a week. There are two ponds inhabited by ducks, herons and swans along with other wildlife which is ever-changing.
Breaking the Stigma Around Menopause: It’s Natural, So Why Don’t Women Talk About It?
VoomVaya shares vital information about midlife women living with menopause in 2022. Despite being a natural part of a woman’s life, menopause remains to be a taboo subject – leaving women in the dark, feeling confused, frustrated, and, sometimes, misinformed. According to a survey by VoomVaya, an American...
