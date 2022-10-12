Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF

Read full article on original website
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Public Offering
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 units at a public offering price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), (ii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring three years from the date of issuance, which will immediately separate upon issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, including for potential future strategic acquisitions.
Cell Therapy Technology Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Cell-Based Therapies Focused on Treating Cancer Driving Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Therapy Technology Market by Process, by Cell Type, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cell therapy technology market size is estimated to be USD 14,532.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness...
Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Clinical Information Management Software and Services Vendors 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - October 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Black Book™ surveyed 2,996 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations, including 2,277 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.
ICBX from ICB Crypto Services to open avenues for more agile digital opportunities and diverse utility applications
England – October 15, 2022 – ICB Crypto Services, a next-generation leader in crypto trading and financial services, is set to unveil its much-anticipated blockchain network ICB coin, ICBX. The launch of the ICBX blockchain network coin is seen as an ongoing commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that address the evolving needs of modern traders and investors.
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo's tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today. Approximately...
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
Baystate Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation Announce Wealth Management Initiative
Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Findings:. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,132,862,078 million by 2029.
Global Serverless Architecture Market Report 2022: A $25+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Serverless Architecture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global serverless architecture market reached a value of US$ 9.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
TransPerfect Life Sciences Hosts “Conversations on Clinical Content” Event Series
2022 C3 Summit Program Concludes October 20 in Princeton, New Jersey. TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a final call for registration for the 2022 Conversations on Clinical Content (C3) summit. The event is the third in a three-part series and takes place on October 20 in Princeton, NJ. Registration and details can be found at https://thec3summit.com/princeton/.
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
Axiata Among First Three Telcos Globally to Achieve TM Forum's 'Running on ODA' Status
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axiata Group Berhad, one of Asia's leading telco groups serving over 163 million subscribers[1], announced today that it had been named by the TM Forum as one of the first three telcos globally to earn 'Running on ODA' status. This award recognises Axiata's architectural shift to the status of an agile Digital Telco driven by its success in building a Telco Operations framework based on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) standards across operating entities in multiple Asian markets.
As the Only Representative of a Chinese Organization, Southern Asset Management was Shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Recently, The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management's "Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database" project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the "ESG incorporation initiative of the year" and "Emerging market initiative of the year ".
Mayo Trade is enjoying success with its 4 months anniversary.
It’s the 15th of November, which means we're four months since the launch of Mayotrade in June 2022. As predicted, the investment platform has risen to a global level. With over 145000 active investors worldwide, the platform is one of the best in the world. For those unaware, Mayotrade...
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. A live webcast of the conference...
