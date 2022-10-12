Read full article on original website
Related
connecticuthistory.org
The Merger That Was Not Meant To Be: Yale University and Vassar College
Today, students of all genders seem ubiquitous at Yale University. While Yale’s undergraduate school did not actually enroll women until 1969, few may know that it was a failed merger with Vassar College (a women’s college in Poughkeepsie, New York) that helped give Yale the final push into coeducation.
Yale Daily News
Yale College Council pushes for free campus laundry
$1.50 to use the washer, then another $1.50 for the dryer. It might not sound like much, but members of the Yale College Council argue that laundry costs can add up quickly over a year and pose a financial strain. Over the last year, the body has doubled down on a longstanding push to make laundry free for all students.
Yale Daily News
Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics
This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
Yale Law School, Judge Ho, Neutrals, and Secondary Boycotts
I've been following with great interest the public discussion of Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho's speech on "Restoring America by Resisting Cancel Culture," and had a chance to read a draft of it. My interest both from the importance of the underlying issue and from my having known Judge Ho for over 25 years, indeed since before he went to law school (he was working for a California State Senator at the time).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale Daily News
Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief
Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
Washington Examiner
Yale Law dean defends school after federal judges announce boycott
The dean of Yale Law School defended the prestigious school's commitment to freedom of speech after several federal judges announced they would not accept clerkship applications from Yale graduates. In a Wednesday letter to alumni , Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken laid out the number of steps taken by...
Yale Daily News
GOLF: Women finishes 10th at Baltusrol, Men finish 4th at Liberty National
On Monday and Tuesday, both the Yale men’s and women’s golf teams faced off against other schools on the greens, with the women’s’ team placing 10th out of 12 in the Ivy Intercollegiate and the men’s’ team placing fourth out of 12 in the Georgetown Intercollegiate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Bulldogs gets back on track with wins vs Princeton, UMass
After dropping their first game of the season last weekend against the University of Pennsylvania, the Bulldogs (6–1–3, 1–1–0 Ivy) hit the road this weekend and brought home two wins. On Saturday, the Blue and White traveled to New Jersey to earn a 3–1 victory in...
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Yale Daily News
Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?
Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Yale Daily News
Dear Mom
Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
Comments / 0