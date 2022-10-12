ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

connecticuthistory.org

The Merger That Was Not Meant To Be: Yale University and Vassar College

Today, students of all genders seem ubiquitous at Yale University. While Yale’s undergraduate school did not actually enroll women until 1969, few may know that it was a failed merger with Vassar College (a women’s college in Poughkeepsie, New York) that helped give Yale the final push into coeducation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale College Council pushes for free campus laundry

$1.50 to use the washer, then another $1.50 for the dryer. It might not sound like much, but members of the Yale College Council argue that laundry costs can add up quickly over a year and pose a financial strain. Over the last year, the body has doubled down on a longstanding push to make laundry free for all students.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics

This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reason.com

Yale Law School, Judge Ho, Neutrals, and Secondary Boycotts

I've been following with great interest the public discussion of Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho's speech on "Restoring America by Resisting Cancel Culture," and had a chance to read a draft of it. My interest both from the importance of the underlying issue and from my having known Judge Ho for over 25 years, indeed since before he went to law school (he was working for a California State Senator at the time).
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
Yale Daily News

Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief

Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Washington Examiner

Yale Law dean defends school after federal judges announce boycott

The dean of Yale Law School defended the prestigious school's commitment to freedom of speech after several federal judges announced they would not accept clerkship applications from Yale graduates. In a Wednesday letter to alumni , Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken laid out the number of steps taken by...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull

A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
DERBY, CT
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act

Yale University has agreed to pay a $308,250 settlement to resolve allegations that Yale failed to maintain complete and accurate records of the controlled substances it purchased and dispensed at the Yale Fertility Center. Additionally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Yale allegedly failed to put in place effective controls […] The post Yale to pay $308K settlement for alleged violations of Controlled Substances Act appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?

Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Dear Mom

Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
NEW HAVEN, CT

