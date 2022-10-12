Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
A must-read epic magic fantasy series, Code of Rainbow, continues to increase in popularity as it unveils plans for book #4 around Christmas 2022
Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.
Woonsocket Call
A purpose led journey of true global impact
Marisa Padilla is one of those individuals who lights up a room, leaves you with a feeling of increase and always goes above and beyond. As an international speaker and successful entrepreneur Marisa is making such a positive impact on the world. When we talked to Marisa, she had the following to say...
WEKU
He's known as Chile's greatest poet, but feminists say Pablo Neruda is canceled
"He's been canceled," a Chilean activist says of 20th century poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda. Five decades after his death, feminists are denouncing him as a male chauvinist and sexual predator.
Woonsocket Call
Yulin Debuts Luxury Organic Skincare Line to Unite Anti-Aging Results with Advanced Wellness
Organic skincare products for clean beauty products with superfoods and plants that are safe, non toxic. Vegan. Fragrance free. Safe for sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic. October 14, 2022 – Yulin Mazarin, a highly acclaimed beauty expert touting a background with the most reputable cosmetic brands and retailers, has now moved on to her most prized venture yet – a highly luxurious, supremely pure, advanced organic skincare line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Latin Metals: Prospect Generator in South America, CEO Clips Video
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in South America. Elyssia Patterson sat down with BTV to tell us about their success. If you cannot view...
Hope College graduate pens novel set during Great Michigan Fire in Holland
HOLLAND — A new historical fiction book penned by a Hope College graduate will transport readers to 1871, when a devastating fire decimated much of Holland. More:150 years ago, 'a sea of fire' devastated Holland “Blazes and Brimstone” by Linda Gruenberg follows the story of three siblings working to rescue horses while Holland burns...
Woonsocket Call
Piyush wins accolade for “Love Reconsidered”
From left: Key Grip Alessandro Imperiale, Steadicam Meagan Masur, Art Director Neera Zaveri, Line Producer Piyush Thakur, 1st Art Director Akshata Hnnavar and Production Designer Kivlan King. ‘Love…Reconsidered’, premiered on 3rd October at Regal Cinema in Battery Park City in New York, goes full house. ‘Love…Reconsidered’ which premiered...
Woonsocket Call
TransPerfect Life Sciences Hosts “Conversations on Clinical Content” Event Series
2022 C3 Summit Program Concludes October 20 in Princeton, New Jersey. TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a final call for registration for the 2022 Conversations on Clinical Content (C3) summit. The event is the third in a three-part series and takes place on October 20 in Princeton, NJ. Registration and details can be found at https://thec3summit.com/princeton/.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Allergies: How They Occur and Why They Sometimes Disappear
Allergies occur when an individual’s immune system reacts to any substance, including dust, pollen or animal fur, flagging the substance as dangerous and attacking it as a protective measure. When the body attacks the substance, referred to as an allergen, it prompts the immune system to release IgE antibodies. This in turn prompts the release of histamine, which causes an allergic reaction that results in swelling, redness and itching. In extreme cases, allergic reactions can lead to death.
I only had 24 hours in Canada's oldest city, but my visit impressed me so much, I'm already planning a trip back
In Eastern Canada, Québec City has dramatic historic buildings like Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, and charming, quaint European streets.
Looking to celebrate Sweetest Day? Here are gift ideas and ways to celebrate to make it the sweetest yet
It's Sweetest Day 2022. Here is what you need to know about the holiday and ways to celebrate it, including gift ideas.
Comments / 0