Featured by Worldcon, the world’s biggest fantasy and science fiction convention, Weiqi Wang’s ambitious Code of Rainbow series continues to captivate young audiences with its lush, richly constructed world while loyal fans anxiously wait for its sequels. With each installment, Wang reveals more of the science behind the magic, showing that it’s possible to create a fantastical universe with real-life scientific principles. Wang has utilised his profound scientific background, having previously graduated from Oxford University with a PhD degree and worked as a scientist for Stanford University, to enable this mix of fantasy and scientific principles.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 HOUR AGO