LBank Exchange Listed Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022. To view...
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
ICBX from ICB Crypto Services to open avenues for more agile digital opportunities and diverse utility applications
England – October 15, 2022 – ICB Crypto Services, a next-generation leader in crypto trading and financial services, is set to unveil its much-anticipated blockchain network ICB coin, ICBX. The launch of the ICBX blockchain network coin is seen as an ongoing commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that address the evolving needs of modern traders and investors.
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 for the period from August 15, 2022 through November 14, 2022.
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Public Offering
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 units at a public offering price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), (ii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring three years from the date of issuance, which will immediately separate upon issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, including for potential future strategic acquisitions.
Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today. Approximately...
Goldmans Sachs Has 7 Well-Known Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10
These are seven stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
BlackSky Files Two Registration Statements on Form S-3
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has filed two S-3 Registration Statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The first S-3 Registration Statement registers for resale certain previously issued securities and shares underlying previously issued equity awards. The filing of this S-3 is administrative in nature and is intended to convert the prior registration statement on Form S-1 into a registration statement on Form S-3 so that BlackSky can incorporate by reference all future SEC filings into this S-3. No new share issuances are being made as part of this S-3 filing.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
REVISED DATE: Edgio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30...
Cryostat Market Industry Size worth $2.8 Billion by 2027
The cryostat market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. In the pioneering years of cryogenics, cryostats were used as containers for liquefied gases. The invention of the first performing cryostat is generally accredited to Sir James Dewar; therefore, cryostats containing cryogenic fluids are now called dewars.
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AERI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AERI) to Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerie will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
MINISO GROUP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MINISO Group Holding Limited - MNSO
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 17, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO), if they purchased or acquired the Company’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
TILRAY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tilray, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TLRY). In January 2019, the Company entered into a significant marketing agreement with Authentic...
