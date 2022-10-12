Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Modern Warfare II Will Require A Phone Number To Play
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II players will need a phone number to access the game content, according to a new report from PC Gamer. Over on the Battle.net support page for phone notifications, it now clearly states that certain games will be required to have a phone number attached to access the content. The system is intended to stop cheaters and hackers from evading bans by creating new accounts. But it’s causing quite a few issues for players.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teams Up With Little Caesars for Double XP Pizza Combo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a pretty big tie-in with Little Caesars this year. Call of Duty marketing cycles are incredibly big and expensive. The franchise almost single handedly takes over some of the most notable brands in the world with its logo and artwork of its characters. Famously, Call of Duty is plastered across Mountain Dew and Dorito packaging, but has expanded over the years with other foods like Totino's Pizza Rolls. If you like to eat junk food (and who doesn't?), there's a good chance it will make you eligible to earn extra XP in Call of Duty or net you some other rewards.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
CNBC
Shuttered businesses, canceled warehouses and hiring freezes: Amazon is having a wave of frugality under CEO Andy Jassy
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
ComicBook
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
ComicBook
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Merger Sparks Debate Amid Warner Bros Restructuring
If you head over to Twitter or Reddit right now, there is a good chance you will see Cartoon Network trending. The organization is making headlines following a slew of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, but that is not all. After reports about staffing went live, new ones have come out concerning Cartoon Network and its studio's unexpected merger.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now
HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
