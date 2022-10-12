The company designed high-end booster pads for dogs to overcome wetting incidents. PawPang, a well-recognized online store in South Korea, is established to make parenting easy and fun for pet owners and free them from the stress of wetting incidents. The dog diaper booster pads are made for all types of dog breeds and can be used for multiple purposes both indoors and outdoors and are most suitable for long-distance travelling. By absorbing excess moisture from the pet’s diapers, the reformed booster pad dog diapers allow their owners to enjoy restful moments without worrying about leaking.

PETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO