The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Yale Daily News
Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief
Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
Yale Daily News
School of Art fellows draw attention to climate change with cooling paint murals
Two newly-announced fellows at the School of Art will be painting to protect the planet, placing murals around the Elm City to promote climate consciousness — and cool the environment. Victoria Martinez ART ’20 and Daniel Pizarro ART ’12 were announced on Sept. 29 as the first ever recipients...
recordpatriot.com
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
Washington Examiner
Yale Law dean defends school after federal judges announce boycott
The dean of Yale Law School defended the prestigious school's commitment to freedom of speech after several federal judges announced they would not accept clerkship applications from Yale graduates. In a Wednesday letter to alumni , Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken laid out the number of steps taken by...
Yale Law School, Judge Ho, Neutrals, and Secondary Boycotts
I've been following with great interest the public discussion of Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho's speech on "Restoring America by Resisting Cancel Culture," and had a chance to read a draft of it. My interest both from the importance of the underlying issue and from my having known Judge Ho for over 25 years, indeed since before he went to law school (he was working for a California State Senator at the time).
Yale Daily News
Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?
Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
Yale Daily News
Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics
This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
recordpatriot.com
Fashion designer brings New York's 'fun, creative, inspiring' to New Haven's arts district
NEW HAVEN — As someone who has been into the arts since childhood, Eiress Hammond was excited to open a space for creators all over the world in the form of a fashion retail. “If you were to open my brain, this is what it looks like in there,”...
Yale Daily News
Artspace’s New Exhibitions set out to challenge the status quo
Artspace — a New Haven-based contemporary art gallery — is showcasing two new exhibitions meant to challenge visitors to think critically about capitalism and exploitation. The exhibits are entitled “Revelations” and “Against the General Good / Contra el Bien General,” and are running from Sept. 17 to Dec....
Yale Daily News
Dear Mom
Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
Yale Daily News
Lamont promotes local entrepreneurs of color on campaign trail
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont swung through New Haven on Friday in a bid to highlight his economic policies and boost support among core constituencies. With just weeks before the midterm elections, Lamont’s campaign hosted a networking event for around 100 Black and brown entrepreneurs at the Artspace New Haven’s downtown gallery. The Democrat — who hopes to fend off Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski on Nov. 8 — is leading in recent polls and likely to capture deep-blue New Haven.
bhsrng.com
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
Register Citizen
New Haven schools pitch signing bonuses to stem teacher shortage
NEW HAVEN — Teachers in math and about 10 other shortage areas can get a one-time $5,000 signing bonus to come work in the New Haven Public Schools, while newly hired school safety officers, social workers and counselors are being offered a $2,500 bonus, in an effort to bolster the ranks in the district.
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
Yale Daily News
Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports
From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
New Britain Herald
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of people of 55 for its Foster Grandparent Program
NEW BRITAIN – Seniors – children in this city need your help. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut has put out an urgent call to people over age 55 living in Greater New Britain, to volunteer for its Foster Grandparent Program. Now that doesn’t mean providing foster care...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
