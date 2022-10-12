ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief

Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
NEW HAVEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven, CT
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Washington Examiner

Yale Law dean defends school after federal judges announce boycott

The dean of Yale Law School defended the prestigious school's commitment to freedom of speech after several federal judges announced they would not accept clerkship applications from Yale graduates. In a Wednesday letter to alumni , Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken laid out the number of steps taken by...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reason.com

Yale Law School, Judge Ho, Neutrals, and Secondary Boycotts

I've been following with great interest the public discussion of Fifth Circuit Judge James Ho's speech on "Restoring America by Resisting Cancel Culture," and had a chance to read a draft of it. My interest both from the importance of the underlying issue and from my having known Judge Ho for over 25 years, indeed since before he went to law school (he was working for a California State Senator at the time).
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Didn’t get a ticket to “Hallowoads?” What next?

Hallowoads is officially sold out. If you’re one of the many students who were too slow to act and didn’t get a ticket for “hall-o-woads” before they sold out, you may be panicking. Here are some suggestions on other fun things you can do on that night instead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Celebrating half a century of varsity women’s athletics

This weekend, former female student athletes will return to campus to celebrate 50 years of women’s varsity athletics at Yale. Celebratory events are scheduled to run from Oct. 14-16, including a dinner at University President Peter Salovey’s house and presentations on both the history of women’s athletics at Yale and hopes for how women’s athletics across the nation will continue to evolve.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Artspace’s New Exhibitions set out to challenge the status quo

Artspace — a New Haven-based contemporary art gallery — is showcasing two new exhibitions meant to challenge visitors to think critically about capitalism and exploitation. The exhibits are entitled “Revelations” and “Against the General Good / Contra el Bien General,” and are running from Sept. 17 to Dec....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Dear Mom

Welcome to Yale. Is it everything you hoped it would be? Does Family Weekend match your expectations of the ceremonious decorum of Yale? Did you leave the Yale Bookstore with your arms laden under the weight of brown paper bags stuffed to the point of bursting with sweatshirts, mugs and magnets? I hope so. I hope that it lives up to your expectations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Lamont promotes local entrepreneurs of color on campaign trail

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont swung through New Haven on Friday in a bid to highlight his economic policies and boost support among core constituencies. With just weeks before the midterm elections, Lamont’s campaign hosted a networking event for around 100 Black and brown entrepreneurs at the Artspace New Haven’s downtown gallery. The Democrat — who hopes to fend off Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski on Nov. 8 — is leading in recent polls and likely to capture deep-blue New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven schools pitch signing bonuses to stem teacher shortage

NEW HAVEN — Teachers in math and about 10 other shortage areas can get a one-time $5,000 signing bonus to come work in the New Haven Public Schools, while newly hired school safety officers, social workers and counselors are being offered a $2,500 bonus, in an effort to bolster the ranks in the district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Seven Latinx athletes talk heritage and representation in sports

From track to sailing to soccer, Latinx athletes are excelling. Football player Joe Gonzales ’25, grew up playing sports in an area with very few Hispanics. Gonzales, a Washington native, is Mexican on his father’s side of the family and a defensive back on the football team. He told the News that he appreciates his team’s “broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicity.”
NEW HAVEN, CT

