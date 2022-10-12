Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Does Leader Appear in the Season 1 Finale?
Marvel Studios has finally wrapped up their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series with an epic fourth wall-breaking finale. She-Hulk did a lot of things for the studios line-up of gamma-radiated heroes and it seems that their future is bright. There were a ton of theories as to who was the big bad of the series, with some signs pointing to The Leader being behind everything. During the finale, we got to see who was behind the online Intelligencia community that had it out for the titular character as well as tying up all of the loose ends but it turns out to be a very different character than expected behind it all.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
ComicBook
How to Find the She-Hulk Season Finale's Hidden QR Code
The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is officially in the books, capping off some wild storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's Season 1 finale exceeded many fans' expectations by playing with the tropes of Marvel movies and Marvel Comics themselves, all while advancing the solo story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). In and amongst She-Hulk's many comic Easter eggs, the show has also kept up the tradition of sneaking in a QR code that, when scanned, leads to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. If you're hoping to find the QR code in the show's season finale, we're here to help. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Does She-Hulk's Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?
She-Hulk's finale is here and we've got the details about the show's post-credits scene. Yes, Marvel Studios sent the fans home with something to talk about. She-Hulk ends with Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his jail cell after agreeing to go back to prison. Wong opens a portal for him and the two escape to Kamar-Taj together. It feels like this isn't the last viewers are going to see of Abomination. With The Leader confirmed as the villain of Captain America: New World Order, it would seem like Abomination will be around sometime around that movie. Thunderbolts fans are desparately wishing for Blonsky to be a part of that ensemble. But, things remain unclear on that front as well. Phase 4 certainly knows how to dangle a carrot for the audience. This raises questions about what the government is going to do about Wong deciding to spring a super human out of maximum security prison on a whim. So, a lot to digest.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
ComicBook
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane
Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
ComicBook
Star Trek Icon Makes Surprise Return to Franchise
A Star Trek: The Original Series star just made a surprising return to the Star Trek franchise. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" follow. As the sequel to the original "Crisis Point," "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" again turns Star Trek: Lower Decks' comedic lens toward Star Trek movies. Toward the end of the episode, there's a scene that's a reference to one from Star Trek Generations. In the original scene, Jean-Luc Picard finds himself in the Nexus, where he walks inside what appears to be a mundane suburban home and meets James T. Kirk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: How Denji And Pochita Met
Chainsaw Man might be a bloody affair where our star carves through devils on a regular basis, but it manages to inject some light-heartedness and humor in places that you wouldn't expect. Perhaps the cutest creature in the first episode of the long-awaited anime adaptation is Pochita, Denji's trusty pooch who just so happens to be the Chainsaw Devil. With the relationship between the two changing by leaps and bounds following the first episode's events, here's how Denji and Pochita had met.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Almost Quit Over Finale Argument With Kevin Feige
She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao almost quit the show over a disagreement with Kevin Feige about the finale. During a stop on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero, the executive producer revealed that she and the Marvel boss had an argument about putting a hat on K.E.V.I.N. in the last episode of the series. Fans obviously loved the little robot and the hat was a huge reason why. But, Feige wasn't feeling it at all. Gao decided to take a stand over the small moment and joked she was ready to walk away. Her boss handled it with a touch of humor too and the creative team found a solution that worked for everyone.
ComicBook
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Cleverly Foreshadows Major Game of Thrones Death
The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw King Viserys Targaryen in his final days of life, hardly able to even stand or breathe without any pain. In his last public appearance before his death, the King covered up the half of his face that had rotted away by wearing a golden mask over his right eye and cheek. While some fans instantly thought of the mask worn by the Crabfeeder, the facial accessory actually has an even deeper tie to a Targaryen we've already seen on television before — the first Viserys that Game of Thrones fans ever met.
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
Comments / 0