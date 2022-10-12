ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.

