Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Candidates for sheriff discuss reporting crime in Bernalillo County
Crime reporting is a significant question in the race for Bernalillo County Sheriff, and it's the main focus for both the Republican and Democrat candidates in this race. Both Paul Pacheco and John Allen said they're looking to make several changes to the way crime is reported in the county.
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
KOAT 7
BCSO new show and imagery sparks outrage among community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an advisory and review board meeting Friday to address concerns involving images described as inappropriate on recruitment vehicles. The images include a Spartan helmet with a blue line and Zia symbol, a wolf, Viking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
Suspect in Albuquerque road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to one year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a decade of arrests, getting breaks, and getting let out of jail every time with the promise she’ll behave. Meanwhile, Gabriela Wanderingspirit kept getting into trouble while wearing an ankle monitor from her past troubles. Friday, Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks ruled Wanderingspirit will only do a […]
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Over the last few months, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies — and the public they interact with — have been in front of the camera for “On Patrol: Live”, a reality TV show similar to “Cops.” Now, a citizen review board is taking a look at the impact the show is having on […]
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
Comments / 0