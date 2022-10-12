Effective: 2022-10-15 02:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to 15 to 25 percent with northwesterly winds gusting 20 to 30 mph across portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO