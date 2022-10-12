Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for City and Borough of Juneau, City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Yakutat; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway MORE HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND FOR NORTHERN SOUTHEAST ALASKA Moderate to heavy rain has spread over the northern panhandle and will begin diminishing late Saturday morning. Over the northeast Gulf Coast moderate to heavy rain will persist through the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from less than an inch over the far northern inner channels to more than 2 inches along the northeast Gulf Coast. Rain totals from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon are significantly less except for the northeast Gulf Coast where an additional 2 inches is expected. While no flooding is forecast to occur at this time, it is important to be aware that many of the northern Panhandle and northeast Gulf Coast rivers are still running high from heavy rain received this past Wednesday and Thursday. Near bankfull conditions are likely for rivers, creeks, and streams from Tracy Arm and north. This situation will be closely monitored over the weekend and this statement will be updated as conditions change and more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hyde; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON EAST OF THE MISSOURI RIVER AND ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Winds out of the northwest gusting to around 35 mph and low relative humidities will combine with dry grasses and shrubs to create near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass or crop fires. Use extra caution with equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or vegetation. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 18:51:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Guam FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6AM CHST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Sunday morning. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible, with locally higher amounts. - Threat of heavy rain will end sharply through the day on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Comments / 0