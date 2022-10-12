Effective: 2022-10-15 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Yakutat; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway MORE HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND FOR NORTHERN SOUTHEAST ALASKA Moderate to heavy rain has spread over the northern panhandle and will begin diminishing late Saturday morning. Over the northeast Gulf Coast moderate to heavy rain will persist through the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from less than an inch over the far northern inner channels to more than 2 inches along the northeast Gulf Coast. Rain totals from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon are significantly less except for the northeast Gulf Coast where an additional 2 inches is expected. While no flooding is forecast to occur at this time, it is important to be aware that many of the northern Panhandle and northeast Gulf Coast rivers are still running high from heavy rain received this past Wednesday and Thursday. Near bankfull conditions are likely for rivers, creeks, and streams from Tracy Arm and north. This situation will be closely monitored over the weekend and this statement will be updated as conditions change and more information becomes available.

