Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets
The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Malcolm Brogdon Explains Why He Chose Celtics Over Eastern Conference Rival
As outlined when the Celtics acquired him and evident in the two preseason games he's played in, Malcolm Brogdon addresses many needs for the defending Eastern Conference champions. View the original article to see embedded media. As highlighted in a film study after Brogdon's second game with Boston, he consistently...
Wichita Eagle
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias
Former Purdue basketball player Dakota Mathias has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Friday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August that presented the opportunity to earn a roster spot with his play on the court. The details of the new contract were not released by...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Top Dawg Entertainment Collaborates With Bleacher Report To Create New Lakers Jersey
Bleacher Report, in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, announced today that it has "remixed" five classic NBA team jerseys, with input from five hip-hop artists who claim the various clubs for their hometowns. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles-based record label Top Dawg Entertainment, home to...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo On Other NBA Teams: `They Don’t Like Playing Us’
Oftentimes, the Miami Heat never get the respect they deserve. They aren’t mentioned as frequently as the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics. During a Friday interview with Sirius NBA Radio, center Bam Adebayo touched on it a bit. “They don’t talk about us out there in the...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Assist Numbers Climb in Preseason Slate
It’s all about sharing the wealth. For Oklahoma City, sharing the ball and spreading around the scoring has worked for the rebuilding team who just finished the preseason 5-1, 3-1 against NBA teams. Through six games the Thunder’s offense has been consistent in shooting and scoring, a major reason...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start
Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is rarity in the NBA game. He's tough. He's rugged. He's loyal. There aren't many like him in the league but he says Jimmy Butler is the closest comparison. Haslem spoke about his relationship with Butler during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. “I see...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Robert Sarver Plans to Keep La Liga Team Ownership
Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to keep his ownership stake in Spanish soccer club Mallorca, according to Sportico. Sarver purchased the team with longtime friend and business partner Andy Kohlberg, and other investors that include Nets coach Steve Nash, for $23 million in 2016. Kohlberg, who is the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis Back In Street Clothes Tonight
Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will not be suiting up alongside his L.A. compatriots tonight for the team's sixth, and last, preseason contest, against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that...
1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
Michael Jordan scored the most points from the 1984 NBA Draft class.
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Draymond Green Describes Time Away From Warriors After Punching Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. After Draymond Green had his altercation with Jordan Poole, he had some much-needed time away from the Warriors. Many were wondering where Green had gone during this hiatus, the answer was spending time with family. Draymond addressed the media after he finally...
Wichita Eagle
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
College football Week 7 preview: Top-10 showdown in Knoxville, undefeated matchups in Big Ten, Big 12
Week 7 of the college football season has six top 25 matchups, highlighted by No. 3 Alabama on the road against No. 6 Tennessee. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
Wichita Eagle
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
PHF 2022-23 Season Preview: Six Teams Look To Prevent Boston’s Three-Peat
The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) training camps are underway with the back-to-back champs looking for a three-peat and a new squad adding its final players to the force. The PHF regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 with a trio of games featuring six of the league’s seven teams. New to the league this year are the Montreal Force, who have constructed an impressive roster for their inaugural campaign. Along with the rest of the league, the Force will look to dethrone the Boston Pride who are back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.
