Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO