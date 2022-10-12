ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Malcolm Brogdon Explains Why He Chose Celtics Over Eastern Conference Rival

As outlined when the Celtics acquired him and evident in the two preseason games he's played in, Malcolm Brogdon addresses many needs for the defending Eastern Conference champions. View the original article to see embedded media. As highlighted in a film study after Brogdon's second game with Boston, he consistently...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias

Former Purdue basketball player Dakota Mathias has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Friday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August that presented the opportunity to earn a roster spot with his play on the court. The details of the new contract were not released by...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Assist Numbers Climb in Preseason Slate

It’s all about sharing the wealth. For Oklahoma City, sharing the ball and spreading around the scoring has worked for the rebuilding team who just finished the preseason 5-1, 3-1 against NBA teams. Through six games the Thunder’s offense has been consistent in shooting and scoring, a major reason...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start

Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is rarity in the NBA game. He's tough. He's rugged. He's loyal. There aren't many like him in the league but he says Jimmy Butler is the closest comparison. Haslem spoke about his relationship with Butler during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. “I see...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Robert Sarver Plans to Keep La Liga Team Ownership

Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to keep his ownership stake in Spanish soccer club Mallorca, according to Sportico. Sarver purchased the team with longtime friend and business partner Andy Kohlberg, and other investors that include Nets coach Steve Nash, for $23 million in 2016. Kohlberg, who is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It

The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

PHF 2022-23 Season Preview: Six Teams Look To Prevent Boston’s Three-Peat

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) training camps are underway with the back-to-back champs looking for a three-peat and a new squad adding its final players to the force. The PHF regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 with a trio of games featuring six of the league’s seven teams. New to the league this year are the Montreal Force, who have constructed an impressive roster for their inaugural campaign. Along with the rest of the league, the Force will look to dethrone the Boston Pride who are back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.
BOSTON, MA

