Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.46, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWK - Free Report) closed at $77.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging...
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.80, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $501.44, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 1.55% over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
GSK (GSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GSK (. GSK - Free Report) closed at $30.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 2.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.
Zacks.com
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSIQ - Free Report) closed at $30.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 28.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
IIPR - Free Report) closed at $93.22, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 12.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.
Zacks.com
UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
UFP Industries (. UFPI - Free Report) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know
LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
Zacks.com
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th
KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
3 Breakout Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Solid Returns
PARR - Free Report) , AVEO Pharmaceuticals (. HTBK - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. In order to select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Comments / 0