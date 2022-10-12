Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
New Vigo Co. program tracks the progress of those with substance abuse
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County will help people with substance abuse disorders. It's called CLEAR. It stands for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery program. The program connects law enforcement with 24/7 access for support on calls involving individuals with substance abuse disorders. "That officer...
WTHI
Duke Energy gives a quarter of a million dollars in grants to support the environment
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting environmental initiatives across Indiana. The company has awarded over $250,000 in grant money to Hoosier communities. The grant money will support projects to protect vulnerable habitats, support clean water, and more. In the Wabash Valley, projects include the nature conservancy in...
WTHI
Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free. Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Workers To Get Bonus Pay
Washington’s City Council met Tuesday evening with only two items on the business agenda. The Council approved a resolution transferring $15,000 in the Park Department budget to make up for unexpected fuel costs. Mayor Rhoads this transfer should cover the department’s needs for the remainder of the year. The Council also approved an ordinance establishing the City’s Budget and projected tax rate for the year. The tax rate will be finalized after the State examines the tax rates set by all taxing units and applied the State’s circuit breakers to the tax rates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballot for the first day of early voting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many residents in Vigo County have already cast their ballots. Poll workers say over a hundred people showed up to vote today. Despite the rain earlier today, many people showed up to submit their ballots. "Get this off my checklist so that I get one...
WTHI
Fairgrounds receive grant for old tree removal, replacement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting beautified thanks to a grant from Duke Energy. The energy group awarded the fairgrounds with an $8,000 grant. The funds are to help pay for the removal of old trees and plant new ones on the property. Jenny Hamilton,...
WTHI
ISU's president lays out budget priorities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is outlining its budget priorities. University President Deborah Curtis has presented the plan to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education." She highlighted the university's highest priorities. ISU wants to obtain $66 million in state capital funding for a center for technology, engineering,...
WTHI
Downtown Terre Haute will be a little safe for those living with visual impairment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Traveling in downtown Terre Haute for the visually impaired is a bit safer now. It's all thanks to some recently installed audible signal crossings at 7th and Wabash. These new crossings audibly tell the user to stop or when they can safely cross the street....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
"We were really busy" Local business re-opens, will soon expand despite inflation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent survey says that four out of five small businesses say they can weather a recession. One local business says despite inflation, their recent re-opening has gone very well. The doors at J. Gumbo's have closed for the day, but during lunch hour, they...
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
WTHI
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
Fox 59
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone. It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic...
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
WTHI
"Parke County is such a beautiful place" Covered Bridge Festival is just one day away, businesses prepare
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts Friday and businesses are expecting this year to be bigger than ever. From sassafras candy to persimmon desserts, businesses from near and far are making their final push to this year's Covered Bridge Festival. It's like being down...
WTHI
"We've had a really good pumpkin yield" - Take a look at this year's pumpkin harvest
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Illinois is consistently one of the nation's largest pumpkin-producing states. Though, experts say there may not be as many pumpkins around this year. "This one is a unique one, it's a yellow pumpkin," Brian Lau with L&A Family...
WTHI
Local businesswoman teaches teens about entrepreneurship
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is home to many good people, doing good work. A young man in Sullivan says he's found his purpose in life thanks to the guidance of a local businesswoman. Nora Leone owns Joe's Italian Food but she is using her passion for flipping houses to inspire and teach teenagers.
WTHI
New details on Richland County Elementary School teacher charged with Aggravated Battery
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is learning new details in a case involving a Richland County Elementary School Teacher charged with three counts of aggravated battery. 30 year old Kyle Shipman was charged with three county of Aggravated Battery in August. Shipman already pleaded not guilty to Count 1...
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Comments / 0