Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-10-23-29-33
(two, ten, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $573,000
