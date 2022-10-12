ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

02-10-23-29-33

(two, ten, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $573,000

