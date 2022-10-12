Read full article on original website
Florida Tech Alumna Savannah Brennan Named Top 30 Honoree for NCAA Women of the Year Award
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech Panthers Alumna Savannah Brennan has been named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Women of the Year Award. Brennan, a First Team All-American swimmer, is the first Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete to be honored as a Top 30 selection.
66 Eastern Florida State College Students Named to All-Academic Team by Florida College System Association
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida College System Activities Association has named 66 students from Eastern Florida State College to its 2021-22 All-Academic Team. They are among 1,616 students in the Florida College System to receive the prestigious recognition, achieving a minimum 3.30 GPA. “This award is a testament...
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations. "We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.
The Space Coast State Fair – Brevard’s Biggest Party, Set For Nov 4-20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – The 36th annual Space Coast State Fair, Brevard’s largest and most popular annual family event, is set for November 4-20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. Located at Space Coast Daily Park, 6091 Stadium Parkway, Viera, Florida, 32940 – in...
Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
DON’T MISS! ‘The Wolves of the World’ to Make Special Appearance at Space Coast State Fair in Viera, November 4-20
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Making a special appearance at the 36th annual Space Coast State Fair, November 4-20 in Viera, is “The Wolves of the World,” which is the only traveling wolf pack in the world. The Space Coast State Fair, Brevard’s largest and...
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Cocoa District 1 City Councilman Alex Goins Has Passion for Serving, Volunteering in Community
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – District 1 Cocoa City Councilman Alex Goins is a graduate of Rockledge High School and also attended Bethune Cookman University for Business Education, was first elected to the Cocoa City Council in November 2018. “I am so proud to represent District 1...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
Florida senior residential community 'unlivable' after flooding from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The floodwaters have mostly subsided in the Good Samaritan Village leaving behind a shell of its former self. The homes are a wreck and trash lines the streets. The horrid odor of dead fish in the air. Some people came back to gather their things before moving out for good.
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
Brevard County Event and Entertainment Best Bets, So Much to Do On the Space Coast!
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19. BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall.
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
DYK: Reducing Water Levels in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes After Hurricane Ian
As many Floridians continue to recover from the historic impacts of Hurricane Ian, crews at the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) are working around the clock to reduce regional lake levels in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes system and provide relief to impacted communities. Did you know the SFWMD...
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Rachael Bassett Running for Melbourne City Council District 4
WATCH: With a fresh outlook on community advocacy, Rachael Bassett decided to kick off her campaign for the District 4 seat of the Melbourne City Council. Political advertisement paid for and approved by Rachael Bassett, candidate for Melbourne City Council District 4. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – With a...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
