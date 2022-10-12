Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-12-23-31-33
(two, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
02-12-23-31-33
(two, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0