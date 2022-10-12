ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Bob’s Tavern shut down

The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
FINLEYVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills' mayor raises concerns about rotary club raising money for K-9

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills' mayor is speaking out after the rotary club started raising money for a new K-9 for the police department.On Facebook, the Rotary Club of Penn Hills announced ticket sales for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 21 at Universal Hall, a pig roast and BBQ event to raise money for a new Penn Hills K-9. Tickets are $35. The club also posted a sign in the community.But Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese is scoffing at the effort. The department has three K-9s right now."The issue here is about the communication. It's unfortunate that the people have...
PENN HILLS, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora OKs new blight regulations

Donora council adopted an ordinance Thursday that increases penalties for owners of neglected properties in an effort to combat blight in the borough. “There exists in the Borough of Donora numerous properties that are neglected, have property maintenance and borough code violations, are vacant and in disrepair or a risk to the health, safety and general welfare or residents,” Solicitor Steve Toprani said as he read the new bill.
DONORA, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi to keep Big’s

Big’s Sanitation will continue to be the refuse hauler in Charleroi through 2025. Charleroi Borough Council recently put the service out for bid, though only one company — the borough’s current refuse hauler, Big’s Sanitation — submitted an offer for the service. Big’s has handled refuse service in the borough since 2017 and has extended that service through option years until the current recently expired.
CHARLEROI, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Shirley Ann Amprim Monessen

Shirley Ann Amprim, 87, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Mon Val-ley Care Center, Monongahela. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Fujaros Slatosky. She was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church and a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. Surviving are her four sons, John W. (Sharrie) Amprim of Rostraver Township, Richard Amprim of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim of Greensburg and Sean Amprim of Monessen; daughter, Linda Amprim of Monongahela; brother, John (Nancy) Slatosky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amprim; a daughter, Lauri Amprim; and two brothers, William and Ronald Slatosky. A private funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
MONESSEN, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

George ‘Larry’ Pierce

George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
BELLE VERNON, PA

