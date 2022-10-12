George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO