Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Bob’s Tavern shut down
The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
wtae.com
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
What happens if former state Rep. Tony DeLuca wins his election race posthumously?
State Rep. Tony DeLuca’s name will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot despite his death Sunday after a brief battle with lymphoma. The late DeLuca, a Democrat from Penn Hills who was the longest-serving member of the state House, is matched up against Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green Party. No Republicans are on the ballot.
Penn Hills' mayor raises concerns about rotary club raising money for K-9
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills' mayor is speaking out after the rotary club started raising money for a new K-9 for the police department.On Facebook, the Rotary Club of Penn Hills announced ticket sales for Dogtoberfest on Oct. 21 at Universal Hall, a pig roast and BBQ event to raise money for a new Penn Hills K-9. Tickets are $35. The club also posted a sign in the community.But Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese is scoffing at the effort. The department has three K-9s right now."The issue here is about the communication. It's unfortunate that the people have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora OKs new blight regulations
Donora council adopted an ordinance Thursday that increases penalties for owners of neglected properties in an effort to combat blight in the borough. “There exists in the Borough of Donora numerous properties that are neglected, have property maintenance and borough code violations, are vacant and in disrepair or a risk to the health, safety and general welfare or residents,” Solicitor Steve Toprani said as he read the new bill.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
OwnPGH program to offer low-income, first-time homebuyers up to $90K in help
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday set guidelines for the OwnPGH program, which in partnership with the city’s Housing Authority will provide financial assistance to low-income, first-time homebuyers. The program will provide up to $90,000 to eligible homebuyers who make 80% of the area median income or less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First regional police force on patrol in Armstrong County, covering Freeport and Gilpin
Residents of Gilpin and Freeport officially have a new regional police department. The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department held a pinning and inaugural first shift ceremony Wednesday morning at the Gilpin Municipal Building. The new police force combines the Freeport and Gilpin police departments, providing 24-hour police coverage for both...
monvalleyindependent.com
Charleroi to keep Big’s
Big’s Sanitation will continue to be the refuse hauler in Charleroi through 2025. Charleroi Borough Council recently put the service out for bid, though only one company — the borough’s current refuse hauler, Big’s Sanitation — submitted an offer for the service. Big’s has handled refuse service in the borough since 2017 and has extended that service through option years until the current recently expired.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
pghcitypaper.com
New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements
The county sanitary authority has committed $2 billion to a series of ambitious upgrades over the next 15 years, but the authors of a new study say even then the improved system will continue to leak nearly 3 billion gallons of wastewater into rivers and streams every year. Speaking this...
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
monvalleyindependent.com
Shirley Ann Amprim Monessen
Shirley Ann Amprim, 87, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Mon Val-ley Care Center, Monongahela. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Fujaros Slatosky. She was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church and a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. Surviving are her four sons, John W. (Sharrie) Amprim of Rostraver Township, Richard Amprim of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim of Greensburg and Sean Amprim of Monessen; daughter, Linda Amprim of Monongahela; brother, John (Nancy) Slatosky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amprim; a daughter, Lauri Amprim; and two brothers, William and Ronald Slatosky. A private funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
monvalleyindependent.com
George ‘Larry’ Pierce
George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
Comments / 0