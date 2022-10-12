ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County

HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
Iowa City, IA
97X

Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois

It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
superhits106.com

Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque

A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton

A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
HOPKINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location

A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?

It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
DUBUQUE, IA
KSN News

Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25. Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.
DUBUQUE, IA

