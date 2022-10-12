Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
KCRG.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approve solar moratorium ordinance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that places a pause on any new applications for utility-scale solar projects. The board said the moratorium on accepting rezoning applications will expire after three months, but can be extended by the...
superhits106.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
KCRG.com
Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
A Dog Jumped 9 Feet High and Set a New World Record in Eastern Iowa
I am no stranger to world-class animals. If you met my dogs, Sid & Sarge, you'd know what I mean. Sarge, a huskie/pit mix that's sweet as can be, and Sid who could take on any competitor in a butt-scoot match. Also, as a public service when I was in...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
biztimes.biz
Work underway in former Younkers as national retailers negotiate with Dubuque mall
Officials for Dubuque’s mall are in negotiations with three national retailers as work is underway in a space formerly occupied by Younkers. Kennedy Mall spokesman Joe Bell said he could not confirm which retailers mall officials are speaking with, as deals are not yet finalized. “At the current time,...
KWQC
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
KCRG.com
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying suspects in an alleged theft and forgery case. Police said the incident happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Sept. 25. Surveillance images posted on the city of Dubuque’s website shows two women wearing baseball caps and face masks.
