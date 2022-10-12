ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, NY

theberkshireedge.com

Farmhouse with magical park-like setting and rock garden waterfall

Spectacular park-like setting. Come view this updated four-bedroom four-bath country farmhouse with newer finishes. Comfortable floor plan with two stone fireplaces. First floor primary bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. Also, a second bedroom and bath on the first floor. South facing sunroom with lots of natural light with French doors that lead out to your rock garden waterfall. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Lower finished TV media room with walk out to lush gardens. Separate barn to turn into studio or another living space. So much more to enjoy! Including basketball court. Mature vegetable and perennial gardens with water features. Loop-around concrete driveway. Land can be subdivided.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

AN INSPIRATION: Artist Lois Dickson

OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. — As I was getting in my car to leave Lois Dickson’s studio, she said in her wry way, “Not everyone has articles written about them when they’re 92 plus.”. Actually, Dickson is ageless. Lovely, no fuss white hair, cut short around her...
HUDSON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties

The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
SAUGERTIES, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox

Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox died Friday, September 30 at Berkshire Medical Center of old age following an extraordinarily rich life that he shared with his wife Laurel, his grown children, grandchildren, and ever-present animal companions. Born in Zurich, Switzerland on September 19, 1931, the son of Ernst A. and...
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Lois Ann Alpert Weaver, 80, of Lenox

Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

To The Manor Born: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing

Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes according to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
NEW MARLBOROUGH, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Pierre G. Levesque, 78, of Lenox

It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre G. Levesque announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Son of the late Louis and Alice (Halle) Levesque, he was born January 23, 1944 in Saint Robert-Bellarmin, (Province of Quebec) Canada. Pierre came to the United States when he was 8 years old. He attended school in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963, where he took pride in having been a member of the school’s hockey team. He continued his love of the game by playing hockey for a period of time with the Semi-Pro team The High Lawn Jerseys.
LENOX, MA
Hot 99.1

Popular Albany County Cafe Closes Suddenly After 20 Years

It is the end of an era. Two decades to be exact. A popular Delmar cafe has shut its doors for good. The owner said that it was 'time for a new gig'. 333 Cafe on Delaware Avenue in Delmar has officially closed as of October 7th. It was announced on the 333 Cafe Facebook page. The cafe had been a staple in Delmar for twenty years.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

