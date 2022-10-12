Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.

LENOX, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO