Farmhouse with magical park-like setting and rock garden waterfall
Spectacular park-like setting. Come view this updated four-bedroom four-bath country farmhouse with newer finishes. Comfortable floor plan with two stone fireplaces. First floor primary bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. Also, a second bedroom and bath on the first floor. South facing sunroom with lots of natural light with French doors that lead out to your rock garden waterfall. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Lower finished TV media room with walk out to lush gardens. Separate barn to turn into studio or another living space. So much more to enjoy! Including basketball court. Mature vegetable and perennial gardens with water features. Loop-around concrete driveway. Land can be subdivided.
AN INSPIRATION: Artist Lois Dickson
OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. — As I was getting in my car to leave Lois Dickson’s studio, she said in her wry way, “Not everyone has articles written about them when they’re 92 plus.”. Actually, Dickson is ageless. Lovely, no fuss white hair, cut short around her...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties
The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox died Friday, September 30 at Berkshire Medical Center of old age following an extraordinarily rich life that he shared with his wife Laurel, his grown children, grandchildren, and ever-present animal companions. Born in Zurich, Switzerland on September 19, 1931, the son of Ernst A. and...
Troy Beer Garden reopens with new owners, new menu
Troy Beer Garden, located at 2 King Street, reopened on Tuesday under new ownership. New owners Amy Conway and Mickey Blanchfield also acquired The Berlin, the 1930s-inspired cocktail lounge above the restaurant.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver, 80, of Lenox
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
To The Manor Born: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing
Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes according to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
Downtown Schenectady ‘Spooktacular’ taking place Saturday
The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Schenectady Fugitive Rex Byrnes Featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh"
Tonight, a local fugitive will be featured on the show "In Pursuit With John Walsh" The episode, titled "A Father's Betrayal" features Rex Byrnes, who has been on the run from Schenectady since 2018. He is described as 5'8", 150lbs with long brown hair, a lazy eye and a large...
Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps
Stewart's Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it's now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.
Stewart’s Shops opening new location in Schenectady
Stewart's Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.
Pierre G. Levesque, 78, of Lenox
It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre G. Levesque announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Son of the late Louis and Alice (Halle) Levesque, he was born January 23, 1944 in Saint Robert-Bellarmin, (Province of Quebec) Canada. Pierre came to the United States when he was 8 years old. He attended school in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963, where he took pride in having been a member of the school’s hockey team. He continued his love of the game by playing hockey for a period of time with the Semi-Pro team The High Lawn Jerseys.
Popular Albany County Cafe Closes Suddenly After 20 Years
It is the end of an era. Two decades to be exact. A popular Delmar cafe has shut its doors for good. The owner said that it was 'time for a new gig'. 333 Cafe on Delaware Avenue in Delmar has officially closed as of October 7th. It was announced on the 333 Cafe Facebook page. The cafe had been a staple in Delmar for twenty years.
Best restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a restaurant in Albany, you have a lot to choose from. From Italian to Mexican to Indian food, there’s a variety of options.
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
