ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
DEBARY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola detectives investigating a homicide in St. Cloud, asking for public’s help

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help after they discovered the body of a deceased man in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Robertson
veronews.com

Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest

VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Brevard Sheriff#The Fugitive Unit#Crimeline
click orlando

4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy