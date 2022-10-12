Read full article on original website
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
Osceola detectives investigating a homicide in St. Cloud, asking for public’s help
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help after they discovered the body of a deceased man in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
Bullet-Proof Vest Stops Bullet When Suspect Opens Fire On Polk County Deputy In Davenport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Davenport. A deputy was shot in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his bullet-proof vest. The suspect, 41-year-old Gabriel Batista was not injured and was arrested. According
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
Florida Contractor Arrested For Defrauding Victims Out Of Nearly $400,000
A contractor in Florida has been arrested after deputies say he stole nearly $400,000 from victims in a construction fraud case. According to investigators in Indian River County, members of their Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested Dillon Z. Slater, owner of Slater Construction LLC. “Mr.
Undercover probe leads to trafficking fentanyl arrest
VERO BEACH — A 32-year-old man is awaiting his arraignment for a variety of felony drug charges – including trafficking fentanyl – connected to an undercover probe that happened last month. Alexander Joseph Frazier, of the 1800 block of 23rd Avenue, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking...
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first...
UPDATE: Suspect in Stable Condition After Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Dixon Blvd. in Cocoa
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier held a press conference about the incident. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The suspect in a police shooting is identified as 51-year-old Dexter Bray. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Bray has an active felony warrant. Cocoa...
4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex
COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
Kissimmee police officer arrested for grand theft and scheme to defraud, department says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee police officer is accused of logging off-duty detail hours and getting paid, but never working those details, according to a release sent by the police department. The release states that Officer Plenio Massiah is accused of documenting that he worked an off-duty detail,...
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday, less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
