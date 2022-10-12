Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
New townhomes with affordable units will soon hit the market in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new townhome development will soon be hitting the market in downtown Albuquerque. The Palladium townhomes at 2nd and Silver were built by Homewise, an organization that helps people become homeowners. It’s made up of 16 townhomes with 30% of those units classified as affordable housing. This is Homewise’s first new development […]
BioPark elephant will need surgery to correct eye condition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from the ABQ Biopark about Irene’s eye procedure. An elephant at the Albuquerque zoo will now have to undergo surgery. Irene, the 55-year-old Asian elephant, is undergoing the procedure to help correct an eye condition. Her left eye lens is loose which […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
franchising.com
Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque
October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
Experts discuss fentanyl crisis at Albuquerque Convention Center
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with […]
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
