Fort Worth-area high school volleyball results and scores from Tuesday, Oct. 11

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball

Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022

Game of the night

Azle d. WF Rider, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

For the second time this season, the Hornets and Raiders embarked on a five-set thriller and for the second time, it was Azle that came out victorious.

Trailing 12-10 in the fifth set, the Hornets took a timeout. When they returned, Rider had a service error and Taylor Fischer got an ace to tie it at 12. Both teams got an error to make it 13-13. Azle got a kill to lead 14-13 and Karlee Locke scored off a kill on a Rider over pass to clinch the win.

Locke had 10 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Twin sister Kendall Locke put in 12 kills, 23 digs and two blocks. Libero Makenna Dillow had 43 digs to surpass 1,000 digs this season. Dillow is the only player in the country to have 1,000 digs, according to Max Preps.

Makynna Hinkle had 21 assists and 18 digs, and Kamryn Hill and Cameryn Hoskins had 10 and nine kills, respectively. Skyler Arellano and Melanie Harder chipped in 11 and nine digs.

Azle started the fifth with a 3-0 lead before Rider scored to make it 6-6. Hoskins scored to give the Hornets a 7-6 lead. The Raiders scored five straight points to grab an 11-8 lead. Karlee Locke recorded a block and Azle trailed 11-10.

After Rider won the first set, Azle opened the second with a 3-0 lead highlighted by a point from Brittany Cato. Both Locke sisters scored but Rider went ahead 10-9. Azle had to call a timeout after trailing 12-10. Kendall Locke and Hoskins scored and the Hornets were rolling with a 24-19 lead.

The Hornets again started the third set on fire with back to back blocks for a 6-1 lead. An Elizabeth Lund kill put Azle up 10-7. Hill’s kill put Azle up 17-15 and Rider had to call time at 20-15. Dillow then picked up her 1,000th dig of the season and Hill scored on set point for a 2-1 lead in the match.

Azle improved to 5-3 and sits in third place in 5-5A .

Number

3000: Argyle Liberty Christian swept Fort Worth Christian to pick up another district win and a big career milestone was achieved. Senior setter Reagan Fifer had 29 assists to surpass 3,000 in her career. Fifer added five digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces. The Warriors are 5-0 in district and 24-8 overall, and ranked No. 3 in the latest Fort Worth area rankings. Fifer is a Houston commit and entered the season No. 13 in the Star-Telegram Top 25.

Results

Colleyville Heritage d. Argyle, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

The Panthers, who entered the week as the No. 2 team in the Class 5A area rankings, are one step closer to a playoff spot and district title in 7-5A after taking down the Eagles.

Heritage picked up its 12th straight win and improves to 10-0 in district and 32-7 overall.

No. 1 Morgan Howard finished with 47 assists while Houston commit Ella Busey had 16 digs. Suli Davis put in a double double with 14 kills, 18 digs and five blocks. Air Force commit Reagan Engler added 11 kills.

Ava Ash led all players with 23 digs for the Panthers.

Aledo d. Saginaw, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

TCU commit Alyssa Gonzales put in nine kills, 14 digs and five blocks as the Ladycats beat the Rough Riders to clinch a playoff spot in 5-5A. Aledo moved to 7-2 in district with three games left.

Tarleton State commit Maddie Frank chipped in nine kills and two blocks while Rylee Metts, Ava Redding and Catie Messer combined for 30 assists. Lauryn Mack had seven kills and Vivian Parker and Mia Little chipped in 12 and 11 digs, respectively.

Northwest d. Brewer, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Sophie Chambers registered 19 assists, nine digs, six kills and three aces to help the Texans sweep the Bears and clinch a playoff berth in 5-5A.

Northwest improved to 9-0 in district, two games ahead of Aledo with three games left. The Texans own the head to head with the Ladycats.

Freshmen Levariya Pinder added 11 kills, five digs and four aces while Kiley Brooks led the team with 15 digs. TCU commit Lydia Seymour chipped in seven kills and five blocks and Cassidy Hargesheimer had 12 assists and six digs.

Boswell d. Trinity, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9

The Pioneers, No. 2 in the Class 6A area rankings, out lasted upset minded Euless Trinity in District 3-6A. Madi Parrish led all players with 21 kills and Stephanie Gutierrez added 12. Presleigh Roest and Keoni Williams had 11 and eight.

The Trojans (24-11, 6-4) came to play on senior night and took the open set to stun the Pioneers (29-10, 10-0). After Boswell took the second and third sets, the Pioneers couldn’t quite put Trinity away as the Trojans won the fourth to force a fifth game.

Boswell had nine aces and 13 blocks.

Four Pioneers had 10 or more digs led by Emerson Chadwell’s 31 followed by Brianna Russell (17), Alena Lopez (14) and Parrish (13). Russell added 31 assists and Maddie Konen chipped in 16.

Boswell has already clinched a playoff spot and holds a one game lead over Weatherford for the district title with four games left. Boswell and Weatherford will meet on Oct. 21.

Top performers

Ava Ash, Jr., Colleyville Heritage: 23 digs in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

Emerson Chadwell, Jr., Boswell: 31 digs in the Pioneers 3-2 win over Trinity

Sophie Chambers, Sr., Northwest: 19 kills, 9 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces in the Texans 3-0 win over Brewer

Emory Hinckley, Sr., Paschal: 34 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces in the Panthers 3-0 win over North Crowley

Taylor Fischer, Sr., Azle: 28 assists, 20 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Roisin Owen, Soph., Weatherford: 20 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces in the Kangaroos 3-0 win over Crowley

Kaci Wade, Soph., Chisholm Trail: 34 assists, 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks in the Rangers 3-0 win over Bell

Suli Davis, Soph., Colleyville Heritage: 14 kills, 18 digs, 5 blocks in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

Makenna Dillow, Sr., Azle: 43 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Alyson Aleman, Jr., Lake Worth: 33 digs, 4 aces in the Bullfrogs 3-0 win over Castleberry

Stoli Cox, Jr., Springtown: 17 kills, 13 digs in the Porcupines 3-0 win over Krum

Sydnee Peterson, Soph., Byron Nelson: 15 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 21 digs in the Bobcats 3-1 win over Fossil Ridge

Samantha Glenn, Sr., Carroll: 18 kills, 0.412 hitting, 17 digs in the Dragons 3-1 win over Timber Creek

Morgan Howard, Sr., Colleyville Heritage: 47 assists in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

Brianna Russell, Sr., Boswell: 31 assists, 17 digs in the Pioneers 3-2 win over Trinity

McKinley Chase, Jr., Paschal: 34 digs, 6 assists, 4 aces in the Panthers 3-0 win over North Crowley

Kendall Locke, Sr., Azle: 12 kills, 23 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Cat Millsap, Jr., Carroll: 29 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces in the Dragons 3-1 win over Timber Creek

Caroline Kahle, Sr., Birdville: 14 kills, 0.480 hitting, 20 digs in the Hawks 3-0 win over Denton

Samantha Hoppes, Sr., Byron Nelson: 18 kills, 0.567 hitting in the Bobcats 3-1 win over Fossil Ridge

Ayaliz Diaz, Jr., Lake Worth: 13 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces in the Bullfrogs 3-0 win over Castleberry

Madi Parrish, Sr., Boswell: 21 kills, 13 digs in the Pioneers 3-2 win over Trinity

Makynna Hinkle, Sr., Azle: 21 assists, 18 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Scores

Aledo 3, Saginaw 0

Alvarado 3, Venus 0

Arlington Heights 3, Southwest 0

Azle 3, Rider 2

Birdville 3, Denton 0

Boswell 3, Trinity 2

Boyd 3, Valley View 0

Brock 3, Millsap 0

Burleson 3, Seguin 0

Byron Nelson 3, Fossil Ridge 1

Carroll 3, Timber Creek 1

Carter Riverside 3, Western Hills 1

Central 3, Haltom 0

Chisholm Trail 3, Bell 0

Colleyville Heritage 3, Argyle 1

Decatur 3, Bridgeport 0

Everman 3, Poly 0

Glen Rose 3, Brownwood 0

Godley 3, Kennedale 0

Graham 3, Mineral Wells 0

Grandview 3, Harmony 0

Grapevine 3, Ryan 0

Keller 3, Eaton 1

Lake Ridge 3, Duncanville 0

Lake Worth 3, Castleberry 0

Liberty Christian 3, Fort Worth Christian 0

Mansfield 3, Legacy 0

Midland Christian 3, Southwest Christian 0

Midlothian 3, Cleburne 0

Midlothian Heritage 3, Summit 0

North Side 3, Wyatt 0

Northwest 3, Brewer 0

Ovilla 3, Nazarene 1

Paschal 3, North Crowley 0

Prestonwood 3, Nolan Catholic 0

Rio Vista 3, Italy 2

South Hills 3, Trimble Tech 0

Springtown 3, Krum 0

Timberview 3, Centennial 1

Waxahachie Prep 3, Azle Christian 0

Weatherford 3, Crowley 0

YWLA 3, DHJ 0