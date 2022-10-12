ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

