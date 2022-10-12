ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Simmons bank to host financial literacy workshop

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Simmons Bank will host a financial literacy workshop on Oct. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Central Community Center. The West Central Community Center is located at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd in Little Rock. “I am proud to support Simmons Bank’s...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Success, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
KATV

Little Rock economist and broker talk about crime's impact on economy

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — As elections in Little Rock draw closer each week, the topic of crime comes to be topic of discussion. "Little rock has always had higher crime than other parts of the state," Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Racism#Hispanic Heritage Month#Channel 7#Mills Middle School#Katv
KATV

Greg Gibson announced as new Armor Bank Market President

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Armor bank announced Wednesday they have hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City Market President. According to a news release, Gibson will lead the bank's Forrest City Team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

KATV Coach of the Year 2022

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / Coach of the Year 2022. Station Address: KATV, 401 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Contest Area: Arkansas Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, and Yell.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arrest made in Tyndall Park shooting in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the Tyndall Park shooting. Police said Tonya Richard,49, of Benton turned herself in on Oct. 7 on a warrant regarding the incident. Benton police responded to Tyndall park on Sept. 20 after receiving...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KATV

Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy