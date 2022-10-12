Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
Simmons bank to host financial literacy workshop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Simmons Bank will host a financial literacy workshop on Oct. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Central Community Center. The West Central Community Center is located at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd in Little Rock. “I am proud to support Simmons Bank’s...
KATV
Lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock due to Interstate 30 construction
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the work on Interstate 30 will cause lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock. The construction is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 17. Double lane closures on the interstate will be limited from 11 p.m....
KATV
UAMS attempts to close patient outcome gaps across level 1 or 2 trauma centers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researchers announced Thursday they wanted to help close the wide gaps in trauma patient outcomes across the United States. Researchers are hoping to harness new data to help trauma center leaders improve outcomes. Mathias Brochhausen, Ph.D., and Kevin...
KATV
BOLO Bash for Baptist Health puts on fashion show for NICU nurses, doctors, and moms
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Baptist Health held its 32nd annual BOLO Bash on Wednesday in North Little Rock to benefit the Women and Children's Health Services. This year, funds raised at the event will go toward renovations and expansions in the Baptist Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. NICU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Little Rock economist and broker talk about crime's impact on economy
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — As elections in Little Rock draw closer each week, the topic of crime comes to be topic of discussion. "Little rock has always had higher crime than other parts of the state," Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
KATV
Family remembers father who died after Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family and friends of the victim that was killed in Wednesday's shooting at a convenience store came together for a candlelight service Thursday evening. Barry Campbell, 34, a father of four was shot on 12th Street in Little Rock and transported to a local...
KATV
Missing North Little Rock K9 found 'okay and in good spirits'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:10 p.m.:. Rakkie, the North Little Rock police K9 who went missing Wednesday morning, has been found. Police said Rakkie was located near the area he went missing on Foxridge Road in Pulaski County. "He appears to be okay and in good spirits," the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Greg Gibson announced as new Armor Bank Market President
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Armor bank announced Wednesday they have hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City Market President. According to a news release, Gibson will lead the bank's Forrest City Team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add...
KATV
KATV Coach of the Year 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / Coach of the Year 2022. Station Address: KATV, 401 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Contest Area: Arkansas Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, and Yell.
KATV
Arrest made in Tyndall Park shooting in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the Tyndall Park shooting. Police said Tonya Richard,49, of Benton turned herself in on Oct. 7 on a warrant regarding the incident. Benton police responded to Tyndall park on Sept. 20 after receiving...
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Inmate found unresponsive during cell checks at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Reginal Detention Facility announced Wednesday that one of their inmates was found unresponsive. On Tuesday, a deputy was orchestrating cell checks at 8: 43 p.m. until he came upon inmate Floyd Jackson. The 48-year-old man of Little Rock was found slumped over...
KATV
Forest Service officials stress individuals be cautious while fire danger is high
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released Thursday that fire weather watches and red flag warnings have caused the Forest Service officials to be hyper-aware. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday as well as a fire weather watch for Friday...
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
North Little Rock (KATV) — After a fire claimed the lives of three people at Shorter College Gardens Apartments more than a week ago, families of those victims and people who lost their homes are speaking out. On Thursday, Terris C. Harris with the Cochran Firm filed a lawsuit...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for tips in Little Rock cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a 20-year-old cold case. On Oct. 14, 2002, the Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a deceased male who had been shot multiple times next to an 18-wheeler at the baseball field on 4010 Landmark Circle in Little Rock.
KATV
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
KATV
Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
KATV
Police need public's help identifying Wednesday murder suspect in shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting and have a person of interest who officials need help identifying. The incident happened at a convenience store located at 4423 W. 12th St, police said. Two victims were found police said, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
Comments / 0