Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies

Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's response: his usual election lies. In a rambling 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead, he repeated various long-debunked election claims.
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department's internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”. At issue is whether millions of dollars in interest...
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after precautionary hospitalization

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an "uneventful night" of "tests and observation," according to a statement from his office. His office said in a statement on Thursday evening that the senator was hospitalized "as a precaution" after "not feeling well." Leahy, 82,...
