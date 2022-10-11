Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies
Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's response: his usual election lies. In a rambling 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead, he repeated various long-debunked election claims.
KTEN.com
New York state judge sets hearing to decide New York attorney general's motion in Trump Organization case
A New York state judge set a hearing for later this month to decide whether to grant New York Attorney General Letitia James' request to block the Trump Organization from engaging in certain activities. The hearing, which is scheduled for October 31, will be the first court appearance since New...
KTEN.com
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
KTEN.com
READ: Excerpts of depositions in New York fraud investigation of Donald Trump and Trump Jr.
Excerpts of testimony from former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., in a New York investigation of their namesake company were released Thursday by the state attorney general's office. Read the documents here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department's internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”. At issue is whether millions of dollars in interest...
KTEN.com
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after precautionary hospitalization
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an "uneventful night" of "tests and observation," according to a statement from his office. His office said in a statement on Thursday evening that the senator was hospitalized "as a precaution" after "not feeling well." Leahy, 82,...
KTEN.com
Federal appeals court pauses Texas social media law's enforcement amid looming Supreme Court petition
A federal appeals court has agreed to suspend enforcement of Texas' social media law restricting content moderation, in the face of a looming request by tech industry groups for the Supreme Court to review the case. In an order on Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay...
Comments / 0