Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ClarkCountyToday
Students crowned Washougal High School Homecoming king and queen
Suzanne Brown is a student with Down Syndrome who exemplifies school spirit and determination; Evan Miner is ‘riding high’ after being chosen by students at Washougal High School. On Sat., Oct. 8, the Washougal High School student body elected their peers Suzanne Brown and Evan Miner as homecoming...
ClarkCountyToday
Summit View High School expands learning opportunities
Located on the CASEE campus in Brush Prairie, Summit View provides an individualized learning environment that pairs students up one-on-one with a teacher. For students attending Summit View High School, graduation is the goal, but the path to get there can look very different depending on the person. And that’s by design.
ClarkCountyToday
High school football: Camas vs. Skyview the marquee game of Week 7
Three games kick off the week on Thursday, while the rest of the action is under Friday Night Lights. Week 7 of the high school football season kicks off with three Thursday games, and the 4A Greater St. Helens League gets into league play on Friday night. It’s Camas vs....
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’
In Portland, Oregon, a group of parents and one PE teacher came together to create an alternative way of getting kids to school while clearing road congestion. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more details about the “bike bus” where hundreds of students ride together through the neighborhood.Oct. 12, 2022.
ClarkCountyToday
Camas QB: Taylor Ioane perfectly patient these days
CAMAS — Statistically speaking, Taylor Ioane had a perfect night a couple weeks back as the quarterback for the Camas Papermakers. He threw the ball 17 times that night. He completed 17 passes that night. He ended up with 229 yards through the air, with six touchdown passes that...
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
ClarkCountyToday
Skyview QB: Jake Kennedy’s transformation leads to standout season
Skyview to host Camas in 4A Greater St. Helens League matchup. The adrenaline rush of Friday nights, playing football under the lights has quite the draw. A little more than a year ago, Jake Kennedy was a baseball player who also played football for the Skyview Storm. Then he got...
Picturesque Cedar Creek Trail opens in Sherwood
The 1-mile asphalt trail starts near Old Town Sherwood, meanders along the creek, and ends up at Highway 99W.After years of planning, one of Sherwood's most ambitious off-street nature trails undertaken to date, officially opened in September. The Cedar Creek Trail, which begins in the parking lot across the street from Stella Olsen Park and runs up to Southwest Meineke Parkway and Highway 99W, opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 24. The mile-long trail terminates near the Hampton Inn and crosses Highway 99W. "I'm very pleased with the outcome," said Jason Waters, a civil engineer for the city...
idesignarch.com
Breathtaking European Style Oswego Lakefront Dream Home
This spectacular waterfront luxury estate in Lake Oswego, Oregon was inspired by European architecture. The house has been extensively renovated and rebuilt over the years. The interior features custom woodwork and Old World elegance. Most of the rooms have a serene vista of Oswego Lake. The outdoor spaces include a...
waheagle.com
Killin' time in Cathlamet
Last Saturday, I headed to Cathlamet to take Ben dog to the new groomer, Jenna Lefever, who has set up a lovely spa for dogs with new equipment accommodating big dogs. Ben is around one hundred pounds, so I was excited to have someone closer than the pet store in Warrenton. I set up an appointment right away when I learned Ben could get in. My conundrum was what to do while killing the two hour wait till she finished. She had graciously said she wanted to take plenty of time for him to get to know her, so I wondered where to head first.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Volcanoes make an impact even in offseason
Professional basketball team puts on clinics for beginners. DeNia Goodman-Campbell appreciates what the Vancouver Volcanoes have to offer. And not just during basketball season. Vancouver’s professional basketball team doesn’t start playing its season until March, but the team’s brand remains in Clark County throughout the year. That...
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
KGW
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
kptv.com
‘A complete surprise’: Blanchet House gets generous donation from shuttered church
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A generous gift from a North Portland church is going to help several local nonprofits, like Blanchet House. “The donation was a complete surprise,” Julie Showers, a spokesperson for Blanchet House, said. Blanchet House serves Portland’s unhoused community three meals a day, six days a...
Biden to ask for $10K donations at Kotek fundraiser meet-and-greet
Biden is coming to raise campaign cash for Tina Kotek's run for the governor's seat with a private fundraiser set for Saturday morning. Biden is asking guests to give $10,000 per couple to Kotek's campaign they'd like a meet and greet and photo with him.
iheart.com
Portland's Free Tree Giveaway
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
theclackamasprint.net
CCC Theater Director terminated amid allegations of misconduct
Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem’s termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of “Number the Stars,” refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program.
