Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
Drake and the Weeknd Continue to Snub Grammys, Don’t Submit Solo Music for 2023 Consideration
Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Drake and the Weeknd are continuing to withhold their music from awards consideration. Both artists appear across the ballot numerous times for their guest work, but their respective eligible solo albums—Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM—are nowhere to be found, nor are their major solo singles, such as “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Meg Baird Announces New Album Furling, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Meg Baird has a new album on the way, her first solo record since 2015’s Don't Weigh Down the Light. It’s titled Furling and it’s out January 27 via Drag City. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has shared “Will You Follow Me Home?” with a video to preview the LP. Take a look below.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
How Can The Beatles Rank as the Number One Greatest Artist of All if They Spent the Least Amount of Time on the Charts?
How can The Beatles rank as the number one greatest artist of all time if they spent the least amount of time on the charts?
What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?
The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
Watch the nightmarish animated video for explosive new Architects single A New Moral Low Ground
Brighton's finest return with another killer single ahead of new album The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
Bob Dylan Shared Why He Wished Paul McCartney Would Retire
Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan have always praised one another's work. Despite this, Dylan said that he wished McCartney would retire.
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
“Shimmer”
You can tell a Shanti Celeste production by its spring-loaded groove and radiant tones. No matter the style she works in, these qualities remain constant: apparent in the electro snap of 2014’s “Universal Glow,” the swirling deep house of 2015’s Alma, the deep-hued Detroitisms of 2017’s “Being.” The Chilean-British DJ’s latest EP is her first new solo work since her 2019 debut album and first appearance on the UK’s feted Hessle Audio label—a signing that might indicate a turn toward darker strains of bass music. But nope: Celeste sounds as sunny as ever. The perfectly titled “Cutie” deploys pert, pitched-up vocal cut-ups over a bouncy tech-house groove and brightly colored synths that suggest a kawaii rainforest painting. It’s great, an unconventional anthem you can expect will be giving dancefloors a boost for years to come. But “Shimmer” is the real masterstroke here. It starts in the shadows, with a stark kick-clap pattern and melancholy vocal loop that echoes bass music classics like “Hyph Mngo” and “Another Girl”—uncharacteristically somber terrain for Celeste. But she soon blows the roof sky high: Motor City pads throw off the green flash of a tropical sunset; the bassline hints, briefly, at Blaze’s classic “Lovelee Dae”; staccato keys and new-age piano suggest a dreamily dappled Fauvist landscape. The energy is as driven as ever, but the spirit of the thing makes “Shimmer” Celeste’s starriest work yet.
<CopingMechanism>
Last year on Mother’s Day, Willow surprised her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a reunion performance by Jada’s 2000s nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, starring Willow in her mother’s place as frontwoman. Clad in a Mastodon T-shirt, she foreshadowed her rocker era belting uncharacteristically dark lyrics—“I love your pain and how it opens you so wide/And I love the way you bleed all over me”—while the band shredded electric guitars to “Bleed All Over Me.” Though she officially shed her R&B indie-folk skin on 2021’s pop-punk Lately I Feel Everything, <COPINGMECHANISM> gets even grittier. The Gen Z philosopher’s efforts to evocatively communicate complex generational angst are hindered by her impersonal writing and delivery that doesn’t quite push past vocal imitation of her predecessors.
“Cry Alone”
On last year’s fuzz-slathered pop ripper “Into,” Abi Ooze bluntly told a lover they’re not the one; now she’s the person facing rejection. “Cry Alone,” her latest single, taps into that streak of Ramones-era punk that filters ’60s girl groups’ sugarcane melodies through tough vocals and fast, scuzzy guitars. Drums and power chords throw muscle behind Ooze as she recounts the bullshit of being stood up and spending the weekend sobbing on the floor. Then, after two top-tier guitar solos, she tries to save face by saying that crying is what she’d rather be doing anyway. Abi Ooze is one of the best hook writers in Northwest Indiana’s stacked underground punk scene, and it’s hard to balance indignance toward her situation—who would do her dirty like this?—with excitement for another great song.
At Scaramouche
Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich are ideal musical counterweights. On their second collaborative album—following 2020’s excellent trio record with guitarist Chris Harris—the Toronto saxophonist and Vancouver singer balance each other’s occasionally opposing impulses. Both artists are fascinated by the beauty of mundane moments and minuscule gestures, but Krgovich brings a Zen-like tidiness to his lyrics, while Shabason playfully messes with ambient music, art-rock, and adult contemporary. By significantly expanding the cast of contributors, At Scaramouche dances past the quiet contemplation of their debut, rediscovering the collective joys of being with other people. Yet even when their squiggly grooves lift off the ground, Krgovich’s plain-spoken koans keep his feet planted.
