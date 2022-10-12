ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
grmag.com

Verve Pipe to headline October on Ottawa

I read something today that encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and write a story for my readers (that’s right, you) in first person. It was a blog on Brian VanderArk’s website where the lead singer, principal songwriter and founder (with his brother, Brad) of the band Verve Pipe talks about the excesses that followed his newfound fame and how he later stepped outside of his comfort zone and released a kid’s album. It’s a good read. If you’re interested, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery

A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
grmag.com

Klein Cider Mill holds grand reopening

Klein Cider Mill and Market has remodeled and are having a grand reopening event on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Cider Mill, established in 2003, is located at 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, in Sparta. “We did renovations and we want to do a ‘come see the new look of the...
SPARTA, MI
grmag.com

John Ball Zoo is lit!

LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Breast Cancer Awareness#City Lights#Mbc#Light#Uica#Amway Grand Plaza
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy