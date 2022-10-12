Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
grmag.com
Verve Pipe to headline October on Ottawa
I read something today that encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and write a story for my readers (that’s right, you) in first person. It was a blog on Brian VanderArk’s website where the lead singer, principal songwriter and founder (with his brother, Brad) of the band Verve Pipe talks about the excesses that followed his newfound fame and how he later stepped outside of his comfort zone and released a kid’s album. It’s a good read. If you’re interested, click here.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
grmag.com
Klein Cider Mill holds grand reopening
Klein Cider Mill and Market has remodeled and are having a grand reopening event on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Cider Mill, established in 2003, is located at 2151 10 Mile Rd NW, in Sparta. “We did renovations and we want to do a ‘come see the new look of the...
grmag.com
John Ball Zoo is lit!
LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
‘We’re looking to be an inspiration,’ says Grand Rapids ministry planning 50-unit tiny home community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside his office at Matthew’s House Ministry, Pastor George Werkema flips through a pamphlet showing what he believes is a strategy to reduce homelessness in Grand Rapids: tiny home communities. “We’re trying to give them a hand-up rather than a hand-out,” the 66-year-old former...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Cardiovascular care leaps forward in West Michigan
Several West Michigan hospitals are partnering up, leveraging a new state-of-the-art facility to open up options for patients-- and doctors-- in our area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
West Michigan boating supply store closing its doors after nearly 60 years
GRANDVILLE, MI — After serving West Michigan’s boaters for almost six decades, a marine supply store is closing. Grand Valley Marine, at 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, will close as its owner enters semi-retirement. “It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jeff Noel. Along...
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
Gun Lake Tribe, state celebrate new bridge on US-131
A native American tribe the state of Michigan celebrated the opening of a new overpass bridge in Wayland Township Tuesday.
