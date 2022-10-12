Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
MLB Twitter Confused by Duck-Goose Hybrid Interrupting Padres-Dodgers Game
MLB Twitter confused by duck-goose hybrid interrupting Padres-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…duck? Or is it a goose?. That was the question on top of MLB fans’ minds after a greater white-fronted goose interrupted Game 2...
NBC Washington
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
NBC Washington
Phillies Vs. Braves NLDS: Spencer Strider Starts Game 3 for Atlanta
Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter...
NBC Washington
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
