NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MLB Home Run Records in Postseason, World Series History
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
Corey Phelan, Minor League Pitcher From Long Island, Dead at 20
A 20-year-old Long Island native and minor league pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies has died after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team's head of player development announced Thursday. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020....
Seahawks-Cardinals Kickoff Time Could Change Because of Mariners
Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff time could change because of Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. This Sunday is going to be a bit hectic in Seattle. At the moment, the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change considering the ALDS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros may also take place on the same day at the same time.
