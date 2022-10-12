ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
5 On Your Side

Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
5 On Your Side

East Alton scrap-metal dealer closes after 287 catalytic converters seized by investigators

EAST ALTON, Ill. — Days after being raided by local law enforcement, the owner of a Metro East scrap yard has closed his business. The raid happened in Madison County - near East Alton and Wood River. The sign outside of Summit Processors says it's closed for business due to a retirement, but it doesn't mention that just a few days ago the business was raided by agents from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
KMOV

Teen shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
FOX2Now

Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS – A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo of the metal that struck the vehicle prior to the crash. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue.
FOX2Now

Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash

ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

