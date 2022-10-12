Read full article on original website
Teams behind City Foundry, Old Rock house move ahead with plans for a new St. Louis concert venue
ST. LOUIS — A new Grand Center concert venue proposed by the developer behind City Foundry and the operator of the Old Rock House is moving ahead after a delay of several years. Developers are in the process of seeking city approvals for the new concert hall, called The...
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'
ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans. More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Ferguson FEMA Center closing next week; 2 remain open
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently next week, but two others in the St. Louis area will remain open. The center at the Urban League Empowerment Center in Ferguson will close for the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.
East Alton scrap-metal dealer closes after 287 catalytic converters seized by investigators
EAST ALTON, Ill. — Days after being raided by local law enforcement, the owner of a Metro East scrap yard has closed his business. The raid happened in Madison County - near East Alton and Wood River. The sign outside of Summit Processors says it's closed for business due to a retirement, but it doesn't mention that just a few days ago the business was raided by agents from the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
Soulard bar owner says break-ins are bringing down business
ST. LOUIS — A Soulard bar owner is fed up with thieves driving his customers away after his business, and dozens of cars, were broken into. For the past 15 years DB’s Sports Bar has been a Soulard fixture. “The Cardinals and Blues always bring a lot of...
KMOV
Teen shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
ST. LOUIS – A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared a photo of the metal that struck the vehicle prior to the crash. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Vandeventer Avenue.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
Crews respond to overnight fire at former East St. Louis firehouse
Firefighters respond to a fire at a former firehouse in East St. Louis overnight.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation. Ragland...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
5 On Your Side
