ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Wesleyan duo continuing careers professionally

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HE2T_0iVLtcIk00

Damon McDowell and Ricardo Bullock have become the most recent North Carolina Wesleyan basketball players to continue their careers professionally.

A 2021 All-American and 2022 USA South Player of the Year, McDowell is joining Zirve in Azerbaijan.

A 6-foot, 4-inch guard who led the USA South in scoring for three consecutive seasons, McDowell is an efficient, three-level scorer and a good athlete.

During his career at Wesleyan he was noted for his work ethic.

Coach Thompson noted, “Like so many of the guys that I have been fortunate enough to coach who have gone on to play professionally, Damon was one of the hardest working, most diligent players we have had.”

A part of three championship teams at Wesleyan, McDowell played in the NABC Senior All-Star Game and left as the second all-time scorer in school history.

“It was an honor to be coached by Coach T and to soak up so much about basketball and life itself. I feel very prepared,” stated McDowell on a visit to Wesleyan before heading overseas.

Bullock, Wesleyan’s Most Improved Player Award winner in 2018 and the Best Defensive Player Award winner in 2019, is now with NSA Electra in Lebanon.

“What I learned about consistency during my career at NC Wesleyan is the reason I am here today. I learned to live my life that way,” Bullock said about signing his first pro contract.

A 6-foot, 10-inch shooter who is long, skilled and has good vision, Bullock developed significantly over his four-year career with the Bishops.

“From where Ricardo came in as a freshman to where he is now is an incredible story. He has come so far and stayed committed,” said Bishops Coach John Thompson. Bullock was a part of two championship teams during his Wesleyan career. The COVID-19 pandemic hit at the time he completed his senior season in 2020, which affected many players trying to continue their careers overseas. However, his persistence has now been rewarded.

Coach Thompson commended both players on being able to continue their playing careers.

“I am thrilled for both of these guys,” he said. “They have each taken unique paths, worked hard and have now reached the goal of becoming a pro. Now the challenge will be to continue learning, growing and improving as professionals.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?

When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bullock, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
Rocky Mount, NC
Basketball
City
Rocky Mount, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process

DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Longtime friends join forces in business venture

Warren County natives Brittany Felts and Danielle Edgerton officially established BMF Creations, LLC in June to offer customizable shirts, decals, tumblers and other products. While BMF Creations is new, it reflects a lifelong friendship and love of crafting, as well as a longtime dream of entrepreneurship. Cousins Felts and Edgerton...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#North Carolina Wesleyan#Lebanon#All American#Zirve In Azerbaijan#Nabc#Bullock Wesleyan#The Best Defensive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL

SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy