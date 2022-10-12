Wesleyan duo continuing careers professionally

Damon McDowell and Ricardo Bullock have become the most recent North Carolina Wesleyan basketball players to continue their careers professionally.

A 2021 All-American and 2022 USA South Player of the Year, McDowell is joining Zirve in Azerbaijan.

A 6-foot, 4-inch guard who led the USA South in scoring for three consecutive seasons, McDowell is an efficient, three-level scorer and a good athlete.

During his career at Wesleyan he was noted for his work ethic.

Coach Thompson noted, “Like so many of the guys that I have been fortunate enough to coach who have gone on to play professionally, Damon was one of the hardest working, most diligent players we have had.”

A part of three championship teams at Wesleyan, McDowell played in the NABC Senior All-Star Game and left as the second all-time scorer in school history.

“It was an honor to be coached by Coach T and to soak up so much about basketball and life itself. I feel very prepared,” stated McDowell on a visit to Wesleyan before heading overseas.

Bullock, Wesleyan’s Most Improved Player Award winner in 2018 and the Best Defensive Player Award winner in 2019, is now with NSA Electra in Lebanon.

“What I learned about consistency during my career at NC Wesleyan is the reason I am here today. I learned to live my life that way,” Bullock said about signing his first pro contract.

A 6-foot, 10-inch shooter who is long, skilled and has good vision, Bullock developed significantly over his four-year career with the Bishops.

“From where Ricardo came in as a freshman to where he is now is an incredible story. He has come so far and stayed committed,” said Bishops Coach John Thompson. Bullock was a part of two championship teams during his Wesleyan career. The COVID-19 pandemic hit at the time he completed his senior season in 2020, which affected many players trying to continue their careers overseas. However, his persistence has now been rewarded.

Coach Thompson commended both players on being able to continue their playing careers.

“I am thrilled for both of these guys,” he said. “They have each taken unique paths, worked hard and have now reached the goal of becoming a pro. Now the challenge will be to continue learning, growing and improving as professionals.”