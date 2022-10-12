ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

Princeton professors consider potential threat of nuclear war from Russia

On Sept. 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Russo-Ukrainian War, which enters its eighth month after Putin’s invasion on Feb. 24. The Daily Princetonian interviewed several Princeton University faculty members regarding their insights on Putin’s threat as well as the responsibilities of the University community amid the war.
Daily Princetonian

First-years with past experience with climate advocacy bring new life to Divest Princeton

On Sept. 29, the University released a statement announcing it would dissociate from 90 fossil fuel companies. The announcement came only a few days after Divest Princeton’s first protest of the year, held on Sept. 23 as part of the Global Climate Strike. The announcement left many longtime Divest activists feeling invigorated as they looked towards the future of climate activism on campus.
Daily Princetonian

Campus conservatives in the POCC don’t deserve a monopoly on free speech

At Princeton, some campus conservatives have acted as if they have a monopoly on fighting for free speech. It’s time for that to change. During a first-year orientation event about free speech, only three people spoke: President Christopher Eisgruber ’83, USG Vice President Hannah Kapoor ’23, and Myles McKnight ’23, the president of the Princeton Open Campus Coalition (POCC). McKnight describes the POCC as “a group of students working to promote the values of free speech, intellectual freedom, and robust discourse on campus,” and on paper, this sounds good. No one should be against free speech on campus, right?
