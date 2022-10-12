Read full article on original website
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
Oct. 12 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Labor will introduce guidance on which workers are employees and which are independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In a news release, the Department of Labor said it would introduce the proposed rule on Oct. 13, stating that the misclassification of workers “is a serious issue that denies workers’ rights and protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over law-abiding businesses, and hurts the economy at large.”
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump
Oct. 13 (UPI) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump on Thursday, seeking to hear from him directly about the riot. “A subpoena to a former president is a serious and extraordinary action,” Committee...
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Oct. 14 (UPI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James...
British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts
Oct. 14 (UPI) — British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is out as Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a reversal on business tax cuts in a press conference Friday. Truss asked Kwarteng to resign. Truss said in a Downing Street press conference Friday that she is reversing corporate...
