Oct. 12 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Labor will introduce guidance on which workers are employees and which are independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In a news release, the Department of Labor said it would introduce the proposed rule on Oct. 13, stating that the misclassification of workers “is a serious issue that denies workers’ rights and protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over law-abiding businesses, and hurts the economy at large.”

