ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwRpX_0iVLtAmW00

8,035 cars have been stolen in Clark County in 2022, not including Henderson and North Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reporting data.

The number represents an 18.6% rise over 2021 year-to-date.

The joint Vehicle Investigation Project for Enforcement Recovery (VIPER) Team operating in Las Vegas has been dedicated to getting those vehicles back to their owners as theft rates rose, driven partially by rings of organized criminals.

Lt. Joe Lepore heads the VIPER Team.

"These rings generally concentrate on stealing a high amount of vehicles and then reselling them," Lepore said.

Lepore said the VIPER team has been crucial in breaking down jurisdictional barriers and improving communications between different departments like North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police, the Nevada Division of Investigation, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and more.

"It's important because it's a valley-wide problem," he said. "It's actually a nationwide problem, but, definitely when we want to concentrate on the valley, Metro has its own jurisdiction, but also Henderson has its own, as does north town."

Lepore said to date in 2022, the VIPER team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen cars including a $400,000 bust which recovered 15 of 16 stolen cars from one Las Vegas lot on Sept. 12.

Lepore said the ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of eight people who'd been involved in the same criminal ring.

"We actually do a very good job of getting the vehicles back in a timely manner," he said.

Police said targeting criminal rings could be more important than targeting individuals who've stolen cars as rings often focus on "washing the car's identity by swapping out VIN numbers or creating fake registrations and then selling the vehicles.

"If you end up buying that vehicle and that vehicle was stolen, you're out the money," Lepore said. "That's it."

Lepore said the best move before buying any car is insisting the seller take the vehicle to the DMV for an official VIN check.

"In this town, with my crew, you will get caught," he said. "That's a guarantee. You will get caught."

Lepore said the best way to prevent your car from falling onto the VIPER Team's radar is to avoid having a car stolen in the first place.

He said it's best not to leave keys in the car, especially if the car is a push button start, park in lit areas, park in a garage if possible, and always lock a car before leaving it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Cars
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Viper#Car Theft#Property Crime#Viper Team#North Las Vegas Police
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

UPDATE: Earnest Dickerson has been found safe, police said. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy. Earnest Dickerson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid St., near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road. He was last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Fire breaks out under iconic Golden Steer restaurant sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign. Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers should expect delays as the right lane is blocked due to the crash. No other information has been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy