Los Gatos, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker

An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken

Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Professor Remembers Man Killed in Berkeley Shooting

Family and friends are remembering a San Lorenzo man, who was shot and killed over the weekend. “It wasn’t an accident he was here, it’s just a tragedy that he left us before he was going to graduate in the spring,” said Leonard McMahon, assistant professor at Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch

A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days

South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Police late Thursday were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose. The incident was reported in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. and was the third crash in a span of hours involving a pedestrian or bicyclist in San Jose. Police said the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Castro Valley Resident Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

A homeowner in Castro Valley was shot early Wednesday morning when he confronted four people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, officials said. The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was shot twice in the leg, but he is expected to survive.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bicyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle in San Jose: Police

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a collision involving a female bicyclist and a vehicle Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the area of the 2100 block of Monterey Road. According to police, the bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was...
SAN JOSE, CA

