No Merit to Active Shooter Report at South San Francisco High School: Police
Police on Wednesday said there was no merit to an active shooter report at South San Francisco High School. Authorities responded to the school to investigate the report but found no evidence that an active shooter situation occurred, police said. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.
San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker
An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
East Bay Community Holds Vigil to Honor Man Shot, Killed by UC Berkeley Campus
Hundreds gathered in San Lorenzo Thursday in honor of a leader in the Samoan community who was gunned down near the UC Berkeley campus Saturday. People sang and prayed for Isamaeli Mataafa, 29, who was shot and killed on a night where three others were injured. “Even though I am...
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken
Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
Professor Remembers Man Killed in Berkeley Shooting
Family and friends are remembering a San Lorenzo man, who was shot and killed over the weekend. “It wasn’t an accident he was here, it’s just a tragedy that he left us before he was going to graduate in the spring,” said Leonard McMahon, assistant professor at Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley.
Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose
A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch
A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
Injured Milpitas Stabbing Suspect Arrested Miles Away in San Jose: Police
A man suspected of stabbing and injuring a person at a Milpitas apartment complex was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on...
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
Contra Costa County Reassures Voters Every Ballot Will Be Safe, Counted
Contra Costa County is taking every step it can to make sure voters know their ballots are safe and every one of them will be accurately counted. The county tested its Dominion ballot tabulating machines Friday morning, a state requirement to ensure accuracy before the election. “My experience with dominion...
San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days
South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
4th Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian or Bicyclist in San Jose in Less Than 24 Hours
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in San Jose Friday morning, marking the fourth vehicle collision involving a pedestrian or bicyclist in the city in less than 24 hours, police said. The collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Costco located on Automation Parkway....
San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving a Pedestrian
Police late Thursday were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose. The incident was reported in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. and was the third crash in a span of hours involving a pedestrian or bicyclist in San Jose. Police said the...
Castro Valley Resident Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
A homeowner in Castro Valley was shot early Wednesday morning when he confronted four people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, officials said. The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was shot twice in the leg, but he is expected to survive.
Bicyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle in San Jose: Police
The San Jose Police Department is investigating a collision involving a female bicyclist and a vehicle Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the area of the 2100 block of Monterey Road. According to police, the bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was...
Suspected SF Drug Dealer Charged With Possession of Nearly 8 Pounds of Fentanyl
A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a...
New Program Gives Ranchers Permission to Tend to Animals During Wildfire
Fire season is far from over. In fact, some say it’s just the beginning of the most dangerous stretch. Among those on edge are ranchers who need full-time access to their animals, so a new program aims to keep them all together and safe. Several ranches in Santa Clara...
