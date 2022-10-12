ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Woman In White Free Online

Best sites to watch The Woman In White - Last updated on Oct 12, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Tubi TV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Woman In White online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Woman In White on this page.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Corto Maltese: Under the Sign of Capricorn Free Online

Cast: Richard Berry Patrick Bouchitey Catherine Jacob Marie Trintignant Marc Andréoni. In 1916, laconic adventurer Corto Maltese is in Paramaribo, Surinam visiting his mystic female friend Java. He helps a young heir haunted by voodoo spirits, delivers some weapons to rebels in Brazil and hunts for treasure with Rasputin.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bill Bailey: Tinselworm Free Online

A visually stunning comedy and music extravaganza. Filmed at Wembley Arena at the end of a sell-out tour of the UK, it’s everything you expect from Bill, and more. Using huge screens, films and animation by award-winning film-maker Joe Magee, plus Bill’s trademark musical inventiveness and verbal brilliance, this is quite simply the most.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon Free Online

Best sites to watch First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon on this page.
Decider.com

Is ‘Till’ Streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?

The highly anticipated biographical drama, Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg, and more is hitting theaters this weekend. Based on the true story, Till follows the aftermath of 14-year-old Emmett Till’s (Hall) lynching by white supremacists for whistling at a white woman while visiting cousins in Mississippi. The movie is told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till (Deadwyler), who became an educator and activist in the Civil Rights Movement following her son’s brutal murder.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Legend of the Stardust Brothers Free Online

Best sites to watch The Legend of the Stardust Brothers - Last updated on Oct 15, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Legend of the Stardust Brothers online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Legend of the Stardust Brothers on this page.
Polygon

Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max

Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
BGR.com

Netflix released over 1,000 TV episodes in the last three months

Do you ever feel like Netflix releases more shows and movies than anyone could ever hope to keep up with? That’s probably because it does. According to a recent report from the Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson (via Variety), Netflix launched 1,026 original episodes of television in the third quarter of 2022, breaking its own record.
CNET

Yes, Netflix Still Mails DVDs. Here's Why You Should Care

Netflix has thousands of movies and series for you to explore, like Dahmer and Breaking Bad, but after you've seen all the popular TV shows and latest movies that the streaming service has to offers, it can unfortunately feel like there's nothing else good to watch. Well, maybe you're not...
Polygon

Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Drops Trailer for ‘Three Pines’ Series

Amazon dropped a trailer for Three Pines, the upcoming series based on the mystery novels of Canadian author Louise Penny. The show stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, a police detective who investigates crimes in the small Quebec town of Three Pines. Gamache made his first appearance in Penny’s 2006 novel Still Life; 17 more books featuring the detective have followed, with the latest, A World of Curiosities, scheduled for publication next month.
