Creighton Men’s Basketball Media Day

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Creighton Bluejays men’s basketball team held its media day as the start of the season inches closer while the Blue Jays look to build off last year’s 23-win season that ended in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

Creighton’s retooled roster looks to help the program take the next step and have an even better season that last year. Junior 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner highlights the returning players as well as guard Ryan Nembhard, who returns to the lineup after missing time last season due to injury.

The Bluejays lost a few key players while adding coveted transfer and former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Baylor Scheierman. Overall, the team spoke on the high expectations while noting that they are focusing on what they can control.

The Bluejays’ first game is less than a month away as they are set to host St. Thomas on November 7th.

