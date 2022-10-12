ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Arizona Preview

The Washington Huskies are coming home. The wounded dawgs went 0-2 in the first road trip of the Kalen DeBoer era. After the Huskies fought back to make the UCLA interesting at the end, then they laid an egg in Tempe. The Dawgs outgained the Sun Devils, but a short field and a fluke interception were the key plays that led to another defeat in the desert.
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
