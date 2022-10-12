Read full article on original website
Related
An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona
Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
AZFamily
Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many sports fans are surprised to learn that former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and baseball hall of famer Randy Johnson is also a photographer. The internet’s surprise started after Business Insider editor Sophie Kleeman tweeted a photo of Johnson in his official NFL photographer gear. Johnson’s...
AZFamily
AZPreps365 high school football power rankings for the Fall 2022 season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AZPreps365 just released their first high school football power rankings this year for the open division. There are a couple of surprises, but it’s still early, and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about the rankings with AZPreps365′s Jose Garcia on “The Extra Point Podcast.”
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 best bets by proven computer model
The Arizona Wildcats travel to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday afternoon to take on the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 matchup at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 4-2 and enter off a 45-38 road loss to Arizona State while the 3-3 Wildcats were hammered last weekend at home by No. 12 Oregon, 49-22. Washington narrowly prevailed in this matchup last season, 21-16. Washington is 3-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 2-3 ATS in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are Arizona's Most Popular Sports Teams
Arizona is home to many beloved sports franchises.
Yardbarker
Expect a Big Week from Eno Benjamin
With both James Conner and Darrell Williams out, the Cardinals will look to Eno Benjamin to take over at running back. The 23-year-old out of Arizona State University got his second taste for the endzone last week against the Eagles. Benjamin ran in a 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
No. 20 Utah vs. No. 7 USC: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Two top-25 teams meet Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City when No. 7 USC comes to town. Here’s how you can follow all the action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado football notes: Walk-on Trent Carrizosa off to strong start punting
Depth is important at every position on a football team, even punter. True freshman walk-on Trent Carrizosa was elevated to the top of Colorado's depth chart at punter and holder in Week 4. With Ashton Logan off the team due to violation of team rules, Carrizosa is expected to handle both roles going forward.
College Football Odds: USC vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Utah prediction and pick. This is a massive game for both teams, but it’s not what everyone expected before the season started. USC was supposed to be the team with one Pac-12 Conference loss on the ledger sheet. The general national conversation surrounding USC before the 2022 season began was that Lincoln Riley would have a hard time pulling this roster together in one year. All the new transfers, all the holdovers from previous coach Clay Helton, and all the transitions this team had to make were obstacles in the attempt to form cohesion, generate a substantial level of quality, and create a team which could navigate the rigors of a tough early-season schedule with two conference road games in September. Yet, USC has managed to avoid an ambush at Stanford, at Oregon State, and at home versus Washington State. The team hasn’t always looked imposing and dominant, but the offense has generally been as advertised with quarterback Caleb Williams making important plays on third downs to give the Trojans a winning edge. The defense has been a complete surprise. Veteran defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been great, as expected, but USC was supposed to be very thin on defense. This is where the Trojans’ list of transfers, particularly linebacker Eric Gentry from Arizona State, have really come in handy. USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. Coordinator Alex Grinch has done remarkably well with this group.
ASU hockey using new arena to earn respect in college hockey world
All Arizona State hockey head coach Greg Powers can ask of his players is to remain focused on the upcoming game. With the clock ticking down in the single digits to the team’s first game at its new home facility, Mullett Arena, there’s a considerable buzz around practice. ...
Comments / 0