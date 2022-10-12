ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona

Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many sports fans are surprised to learn that former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and baseball hall of famer Randy Johnson is also a photographer. The internet’s surprise started after Business Insider editor Sophie Kleeman tweeted a photo of Johnson in his official NFL photographer gear. Johnson’s...
AZPreps365 high school football power rankings for the Fall 2022 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AZPreps365 just released their first high school football power rankings this year for the open division. There are a couple of surprises, but it’s still early, and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about the rankings with AZPreps365′s Jose Garcia on “The Extra Point Podcast.”
Washington vs. Arizona odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 best bets by proven computer model

The Arizona Wildcats travel to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday afternoon to take on the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 matchup at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 4-2 and enter off a 45-38 road loss to Arizona State while the 3-3 Wildcats were hammered last weekend at home by No. 12 Oregon, 49-22. Washington narrowly prevailed in this matchup last season, 21-16. Washington is 3-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 2-3 ATS in 2022.
Expect a Big Week from Eno Benjamin

With both James Conner and Darrell Williams out, the Cardinals will look to Eno Benjamin to take over at running back. The 23-year-old out of Arizona State University got his second taste for the endzone last week against the Eagles. Benjamin ran in a 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter...
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
College Football Odds: USC vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The USC Trojans take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Utah prediction and pick. This is a massive game for both teams, but it’s not what everyone expected before the season started. USC was supposed to be the team with one Pac-12 Conference loss on the ledger sheet. The general national conversation surrounding USC before the 2022 season began was that Lincoln Riley would have a hard time pulling this roster together in one year. All the new transfers, all the holdovers from previous coach Clay Helton, and all the transitions this team had to make were obstacles in the attempt to form cohesion, generate a substantial level of quality, and create a team which could navigate the rigors of a tough early-season schedule with two conference road games in September. Yet, USC has managed to avoid an ambush at Stanford, at Oregon State, and at home versus Washington State. The team hasn’t always looked imposing and dominant, but the offense has generally been as advertised with quarterback Caleb Williams making important plays on third downs to give the Trojans a winning edge. The defense has been a complete surprise. Veteran defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has been great, as expected, but USC was supposed to be very thin on defense. This is where the Trojans’ list of transfers, particularly linebacker Eric Gentry from Arizona State, have really come in handy. USC leads the Pac-12 in sacks, takeaways, and fewest points allowed per game. Coordinator Alex Grinch has done remarkably well with this group.
