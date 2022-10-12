Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Passan: Why Mariners still have a shot vs Astros in ALDS
Tuesday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series was one of the toughest single-game losses the Mariners have ever endured, but there’s still a lot of series left to go and they’ve shown they belonged in October. That’s something ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan stressed when...
Julio Rodríguez, amazing in Game 1, is why you can’t count Mariners out
Lost amid the shock and awe of Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off homer off Robbie Ray in Game 1 in the American League Division Series was the most impressive performance by the Mariners’ offense in the postseason yet. It sure didn’t look like the moment was too big for the...
Mariners Lineup: Castillo gets start as M’s aim to tie ALDS vs Astros
The Mariners dropped a heartbreaker in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, surrendering a four-run lead after seven innings as the Astros took the opener 8-7 thanks to a Yordan Alvarez walk-off home run. Seattle will answer with its best pitcher in Game 2, though, with All-Star ace...
Fann: Mariners missed opportunities vs Astros both painful and confidence-inspiring
This is not a story about silver linings or optimism about the overall direction of where the franchise is headed. That will come, but it would be a disservice to Mariners fans and disrespectful to this team to go down the road of moral victories. This is about the here and now and what’s at stake this weekend as Seattle returns home for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.
Drayer’s Notebook: Why Mariners stand behind Game 1 decisions
While Mariners fans, reporters, columnists, talk show hosts and just about anybody else who witnessed what happened in Houston on Tuesday likely spent hours dissecting, discussing and of course second-guessing the pitching decisions late in the team’s 8-7 walk-off loss, it didn’t appear there was much second-guessing on the part of the manager.
K.J. Wright: Mariners’ Game 1 could be ‘good’ loss like 2012 Hawks had
There aren’t many moments in Seattle sports history that have been as much of a punch to the gut for fans as the Mariners’ ALDS Game 1 loss was Tuesday night. We could list them off (Sonics against the Nuggets, Seahawks against the Patriots, etc.), but in actuality, those losses were much more final than the M’s going down 1-0 in the best-of-five series against the Astros. So was the loss that former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright thought of that he was personally a part of when he saw what happened with the Mariners.
Mariners Reaction: Wyman & Bob on missed opportunities in Game 2
The Mariners head home to Seattle for Game 3 of the American League Division Series shaking their heads. Playing the best team in the AL and a perennial World Series contender tends to do that to you. Seattle couldn’t find the big hit it needed in Thursday’s Game 2 at...
Ross: 21 years of losing hasn’t stopped the M’s, one playoff loss won’t either
I sense this is what many of you are dealing with this morning. How do you handle a loss?. Do you sink into a funk? Do you open a bag of chips and eat the whole thing including the chip dust at the bottom? Are you mean to the cat? Do you tailgate small cars in frustration?
Rick Rizzs: ‘What we need to do is have some faith’
“What we need to do is have some faith,” Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs proclaimed. “These guys have been in this situation all season long.”. Talking with Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin on The Gee and Ursula Show, Rizzs said that 27 years ago, the Mariners were in the same position.
Seahawks will move Sunday game time back if M’s force Game 4
The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they will change the time of their scheduled Week 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals if the Seattle Mariners are able to force a Game 4 in their American League Division Series with the Houston Astros. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to play...
