ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothschild, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County’s administrative legislative committee passes amendment to fund 4-H program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s hope for Lincoln County’s 4-H program. The county board was originally going to eliminate all UW Extension programs due to budget cuts. During a meeting on Tuesday, the administrative legislative committee passed an amendment to reinstate the 4-H program into the budget. Now, the amendment will go to the county board for another vote on whether to keep the youth development program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rothschild, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Rothschild, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Business
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Michels
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

Nonprofit teams up with Vilas and Oneida Counties to launch Family Food Helpline

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - What started as a program for kids in the northland pine school district three years ago, has expanded to providing nutritional support across all of Vilas and Oneida counties. A nonprofit called ‘Feed Our Rural Kids Inc.’ or FORK is partnering with Vilas and Oneida Social Services to create a Family Food Helpline. The goal is to help with the growing concern for food insecurity in rural communities.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau man charged with possessing methamphetamine for distribution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man has been charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Anthony Anderson is accused of possessing 50 grams or more. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on August 1, 2022. If convicted, Anderson faces a mandatory...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Governor#Election State#Gop#Schuette Metals
WSAW

Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WESTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System announce merger discussions

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system. Facilities OverviewBoth organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides an opportunity to collectively...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

NTC to offer babysitting certification class

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter. Andrea Reede is a Red Cross Babysitting Instructor. She said anyone 10 years and up should consider taking the class. She said the class also teaches life skills.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy