San Diego, CA

NBC Philadelphia

Corey Phelan, Phillies Minor League Pitcher, Dies From Cancer at 20

Corey Phelan, Phillies minor league pitcher, dead at 20 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Corey Phelan, a baseball prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was just 20. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated

The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola Lead Phillies to Huge Win in NLDS Game 3

Phillies one win away from NL Championship Series after thrilling win over Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With one swing of the bat, Rhys Hoskins went from toast in the town to toast of the town. Hoskins heard a smattering of boos during introductions and even more after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Carlos Correa Opting Out of Contract With Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

