As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household
Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
