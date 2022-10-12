ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Android Police

How to share your Amazon Prime Video login with Amazon Household

Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.
